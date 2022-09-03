Tenda (TEND3), Cyrela (CYRE3), MRV (MRVE3) and more construction companies jump with macro scenario and changes in CVA

This Friday’s session (2) is, once again, an upswing for construction companies, with the stock exchange’s real estate index (IMOB) jumping 4.13% in the session and up 7% in two days.

At 14:05 (Brasília time), the assets of Tenda (TEND3), MRV (MRVE3) and Cyrela (CYRE3) had respective gains of 14.63% (R$ 7.05), 8.05% (R$ 11, 94) and 10.04% (R$ 16.66). Direcional (DIRR3) rose 6.44% (R$14.37) and Cury (CURY3) rose 2.72% to R$9.45.

It is worth noting that, in addition to the day of falling interest rates, which contributed to the rise, the news about the sector, especially for low-income companies, benefits assets.

The day before, Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) released a measure that extends the maximum term of real estate financing of the CVA program from 30 to 35 years. “In our view, the change is positive and benefits the power within the program and strengthens the profitability of MRV and other low-income construction companies”, highlights XP.

As highlighted by Ygor Altero, an analyst at XP, the measure can generate a decrease of up to 7.5% in the installments of real estate financing or used for the acquisition of a property of greater value.

Approval must include all income brackets of the program, being valid for financing in the PRICE and SAC table

In addition, the expansion of the program was announced to include financing for one-bedroom properties

“In our opinion, the measure increases purchasing power within the Casa Verde e Amarela program, which should increase the profitability of companies operating within the CVA. In addition, the approval of the measure for all income brackets of the program and for financing in the SAC and PRICE tables, reduces the uncertainties that existed about the extent of the measure since its first disclosure in May”, points out Altero.

Bradesco BBI points out that Caixa’s announcement is positive for low-income construction companies. The additional term should reduce the initial installment by 4-7%, depending on the program’s income range and the specific mortgage rate (7.16%-4.25% pa).

Analysts at Credit Suisse see the news as another victory for low-income homebuilders as, with this readjustment, mortgage installments could decrease by up to 7.5% and, with that, increase the power to raise prices. of companies.

Other positive news also came from Caixa, which released partial information for contracting the Casa Verde Amarela (CVA) program.

The numbers surprised the market, with the recently announced measures to promote the sector, by the Federal Government, providing an upward movement to the roles of construction companies and developers already on the eve.

The contracting of financing for the program showed a strong increase in August (+40% on a monthly basis). The data were disclosed at a meeting held by the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC) with participants from the sector, by the Bank’s Vice-President of Housing. In parallel, the number of contracts increased in general, with the amount for financing that includes savings resources, in addition to the FGTS, reaching the amount of R$ 16.3 billion in July (up 38.8% on an annual basis ).

“We have projected this movement since the announcement of the stimulus measures for the sector at the end of June. At this moment, we have confirmation of these perspectives, with the IMOB accumulating a rise of 17% since the beginning of July. This movement is made up of the expansion of the housing program ceiling (Groups 2 and 3), extension of the payment term (30 to 35 years) and the possibility of using the monthly FGTS to pay the financing installments”, highlights Levante.

The numbers confirm a favorable scenario for some construction and development segments, evaluates the analysis house pointing out that, in fact, high-end properties, with financing rates defined by the market, lost

adherence since the persistent increases in interest rate hikes.

“On the other hand, the low-income segment presented a new dynamic with government stimuli. 2Q22 results came stronger for companies focused on production within the CVA – we highlight Direcional

and Cury in our results”, evaluate the analysts.

The perspective is that these numbers return to the initial levels of contraction volume for the CVA,

which showed a retraction in the first half of the year. To this end, Caixa plans a budget of R$ 68 billion for

to real estate credit in the current year, with a possible expansion to the Credit Curator Council (FGTS) – body that provided the measures to promote the CVA on behalf of the Federal Government.

