The best selling cars in August 2022

The Brazilian automotive market rose 14.82% in sales of cars and light commercial vehicles in August, compared to July. There were 194,142 units sold, still up compared to the same period in 2021, with an increase of 22.50%.

Even so, the accumulated for the year is down 8.50%, with sales of 1,214,636 copies, against 1,327,486 last year.

Among the brands, Fiat extends its leadership to VW, which distanced itself from GM. Hyundai was fourth, with Toyota following. Renault and Jeep met last month, while Nissan passed Honda and this also saw Peugeot with the arrow on.

Out of the Top 10, Caoa Chery and Citroën, which should pass the Sino-Brazilian this or next month with the New C3. Then comes Ford ahead of Mitsubishi, with BMW selling more than twice as much as Audi.

Kia and RAM are very close, with Mercedes-Benz suffering a significant drop with Land Rover close behind.

In automobiles, the Gol was a highlight, but the HB20 accelerated to more than 10 thousand sold and the Onix came close to that, while the Onix Plus reached almost 9 thousand.

Strada, on the other hand, sold more than 14,000 units, beating its sales record, but Toro remains under the Hilux’s firing squad.

In direct sales, the share was 54.96%, with Fiat leading sales, followed by VW. Among the automobiles, the Gol was the most registered via direct sales.

Check out the 21 best-selling brands, 80 cars and 50 light commercials in August 2022 below, in addition to direct sales.

brands

1st FIAT 44,239 22.79%

2nd VW 32,626 16.81%

3rd GM 30,558 15.74%

4th HYUNDAI 17,791 9.16%

5th TOYOTA 15,403 7.93%

6th RENAULT 12,933 6.66%

7th JEEP 12,347 6.36%

8th NISSAN 5,155 2.66%

9th PEUGEOT 4,335 2.23%

10th HONDA 4,081 2.10%

11th CAOA CHERY 3,147 1.62%

12th CITROEN 2,392 1.23%

13th FORD 1982 1.02%

14th MITSUBISHI 1,747 0.90%

15th BMW 1,380 0.71%

16th AUDI 565 0.29%

17th KIA 525 0.27%

18th RAM 506 0.26%

19th M.BENZ 408 0.21%

20th PORCHE 314 0.16%

21st LAND ROVER 284 0.15%

Automobiles

1st VW/GOL 11,719

2nd HYUNDAI/HB20 10,919

3rd GM/ONIX 9,821

4th GM/ONIX PLUS 8,968

5th FIAT/MOBI 7,613

6th FIAT/ARGO 7,594

7th RENAULT/KWID 6,829

8th GM/TRACKER 6,708

9th VW/T CROSS 6,194

10th HYUNDAI / CRETE 5,806

11th VW/VOYAGE 5,564

12th JEEP/COMPASS 5,284

13th FIAT/PULSE 4,771

14th JEEP/RENEGADE 4,654

15th NISSAN/KICKS 4,250

16th FIAT/CHRONOS 3,757

17th TOYOTA/COROLLA 3,386

18th VW/NIVUS 3380

19th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 3,250

20th PEUGEOT/208 2,825

21st JEEP/COMMANDER 2,338

22nd TOYOTA/YARIS HB 2,235

23rd RENAULT/DUSTER 2087

24th HONDA/CITY 2084

25th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 1983

26th VW/TAOS 1667

27th GM/SPIN 1,515

28th HONDA/CITY HATCH 1,504

29th TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 1,221

30th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 1,188

31st TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 1,174

32nd RENAULT/SANDERO 1002

33rd HYUNDAI/HB20S 997

34th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 983

35th GM/CRUZE SEDAN 889

36th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 763

37th RENAULT/LOGAN 687

38th BMW/X1 487

39th HONDA/HR-V 486

40th MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 400

41st VW/VIRTUS 367

42nd NISSAN/VERSA 266

43rd GM/TRAILBLAZER 245

44th BMW/320I 217

45th AUDI/Q3 188

46th BMW/X5 170

47th LAND ROVER/DISCOVERY 162

48th TOYOTA/RAV4 146

49th AUDI/Q5 145

50th GM/EQUINOX 143

51st BMW/X3 130

52nd RENAULT/CAPTUR 130

53rd VW/POLO 130

54th GM/CROSS HATCH 129

55th PORSCHE/MACAN 118

56th PEUGEOT/2008 118

57th BMW/330E 111

58th VOLVO/XC40 99

59th BMW/X4 95

60th JAC/E-JS1 73

61st FORD/TERRITORY 68

62nd VOLVO/XC60 66

63rd FORD/MUSTANG 60

64th CAOA CHERY/ARRIZO 6 56

65th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 3X 53

66th MB/CLA 250 50

67th MINI/COOPER 49

68th MITSUBISHI/PAJERO 43

69th VW/JETTA 40

70th NISSAN/LEAF 39

71st AUDI/A5 38

72nd HYUNDAI/TUCSON 38

73rd FIAT/SIENA 34

74th PORSCHE/911 32

75th KIA/CARNIVAL 31

76th AUDI/A3 SEDAN 26

77th PORSCHE/PANAMERA 24

78th KIA/CERATO 22

79th PORSCHE/TAYCAN 22

80th MITSUBISHI/OUTLANDER 20

light commercials

1st FIAT / ROAD 14.157

2nd FIAT/TORO 4,290

3rd TOYOTA/HILUX 3,979

4th VW/SAVEIRO 2,836

5th GM/S10 2,115

6th FIAT/FIORINO 1897

7th FORD/RANGER 1,371

8th MITSUBISHI/L200 1,284

9th RENAULT/OROCH 1,134

10th RENAULT/MASTER 1062

11th PEUGEOT/PARTNER 897

12th VW/AMAROK 719

13th NISSAN/FRONTIER 600

14th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 386

15th CITROEN/JUMPY 299

16th KIA/K2500 272

17th RAM/3500 225

18th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 200

19th FORD/TRANSIT 182

20th RAM/1500 174

21st FORD/MAVERICK 161

22nd IVECO/DAILY 154

23rd RAM/2500 107

24th FIAT/SCUDO 71

25th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 315 65

26th EFFA/V21 60

27th JEEP/GLADIATOR 55

28th FIAT/DUCATO 40

29th IVECO/DAILY 35-150 40

30th IVECO/DAILY 30-130 35

31st EFFA/V22 28

32nd M.BENZ/SPRINTER 314 26

33rd HYUNDAI/HR 14

34th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 14

35th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 416 13

36º PEUGEOT/BOXER 10

37th CITROEN/JUMPER 8

38th JAC/v260 8

39th FOTON/AUMARK 1039 7

40th JAC/IEV750 6

41st KIA/UK2500 5

42nd EFFA/V25 5

43rd BYD/T3 5

44th EFFA/K01 4

45th VW/KOMBI 3

46º FOTON/AUMARK 3.5-14DT 3

47th AGRALE/AGRALE MARRUA 2

48th GM/D20 2

49th GM / SILVERADO 2

50th GMC/SIERRA 2

DIRECT SALES

Automobiles

1st VW/GOL 9,443

2nd HYUNDAI/HB20 7,448

3rd VW/VOYAGE 5,544

4th FIAT/MOBI 5,457

5th GM/ONIX PLUS 5,090

6th FIAT/ARGO 5,000

7th JEEP/COMPASS 4,037

8th GM/ONIX 3,885

9th RENAULT/KWID 3,665

10th JEEP/RENEGADE 3,499

11th GM/TRACKER 2,834

12th VW/T CROSS 2,812

13th FIAT/CHRONOS 2,754

14th PEUGEOT/208 2,701

15th JEEP/COMMANDER 1944

16th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 1909

17th NISSAN/KICKS 1,760

18th FIAT/PULSE 1,265

19th GM/SPIN 1,151

20th RENAULT/DUSTER 1088

21st RENAULT/SANDERO 715

22nd HYUNDAI/HB20S 600

23rd RENAULT/LOGAN 600

24th TOYOTA/COROLLA 564

25th HYUNDAI / CRETE 546

26th VW/TAOS 541

27th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 503

28th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 446

29th TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 407

30th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 399

31st VW/NIVUS 397

32nd GM/CRUZE SEDAN 364

33rd TOYOTA/YARIS HB 297

34th HONDA/CITY 238

35th GM/TRAILBLAZER 213

36th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 136

37th AUDI/Q5 134

38th MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 126

39th PEUGEOT/2008 103

40th VOLVO/XC40 95

41st CITROEN/C3 91

42nd TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 88

43rd AUDI/E TRON 85

44th HONDA/CITY HATCH 83

45th VW/VIRTUS 81

46th HONDA/HR-V 79

47th VOLVO/XC60 64

48º PEUGEOT/3008 63

49th BMW/X1 61

50th VOLVO/C40 55

light commercials

1st FIAT / ROAD 9,866

2nd VW/SAVEIRO 2,727

3rd FIAT/TORO 2,677

4th GM/S10 1,723

5th FIAT/FIORINO 1,325

6th RENAULT/OROCH 937

7th TOYOTA/HILUX 924

8th PEUGEOT/PARTNER 858

9th RENAULT/MASTER 798

10th FORD/RANGER 749

11th MITSUBISHI/L200 504

12th NISSAN/FRONTIER 303

13th RAM/3500 225

14th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 196

15th RAM/1500 170

16th CITROEN/JUMPY 132

17th VW/AMAROK 123

18th RAM/2500 106

19th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 104

20th FIAT/SCUDO 71

21st FORD/TRANSIT 65

22nd FORD/MAVERICK 55

23rd JEEP/GLADIATOR 29

24th FIAT/DUCATO 9

25th CITROEN/JUMPER 3

26th PEUGEOT/BOXER 3

27th AGRALE/AGRALE MARRUA 2

28th HYUNDAI/HR 2

[Fonte: Fenabrave]