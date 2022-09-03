The best selling cars in August 2022

The Brazilian automotive market rose 14.82% in sales of cars and light commercial vehicles in August, compared to July. There were 194,142 units sold, still up compared to the same period in 2021, with an increase of 22.50%.
Even so, the accumulated for the year is down 8.50%, with sales of 1,214,636 copies, against 1,327,486 last year.
Among the brands, Fiat extends its leadership to VW, which distanced itself from GM. Hyundai was fourth, with Toyota following. Renault and Jeep met last month, while Nissan passed Honda and this also saw Peugeot with the arrow on.
Out of the Top 10, Caoa Chery and Citroën, which should pass the Sino-Brazilian this or next month with the New C3. Then comes Ford ahead of Mitsubishi, with BMW selling more than twice as much as Audi.
Kia and RAM are very close, with Mercedes-Benz suffering a significant drop with Land Rover close behind.
In automobiles, the Gol was a highlight, but the HB20 accelerated to more than 10 thousand sold and the Onix came close to that, while the Onix Plus reached almost 9 thousand.
Strada, on the other hand, sold more than 14,000 units, beating its sales record, but Toro remains under the Hilux’s firing squad.
In direct sales, the share was 54.96%, with Fiat leading sales, followed by VW. Among the automobiles, the Gol was the most registered via direct sales.
Check out the 21 best-selling brands, 80 cars and 50 light commercials in August 2022 below, in addition to direct sales.
brands
1st FIAT 44,239 22.79%
2nd VW 32,626 16.81%
3rd GM 30,558 15.74%
4th HYUNDAI 17,791 9.16%
5th TOYOTA 15,403 7.93%
6th RENAULT 12,933 6.66%
7th JEEP 12,347 6.36%
8th NISSAN 5,155 2.66%
9th PEUGEOT 4,335 2.23%
10th HONDA 4,081 2.10%
11th CAOA CHERY 3,147 1.62%
12th CITROEN 2,392 1.23%
13th FORD 1982 1.02%
14th MITSUBISHI 1,747 0.90%
15th BMW 1,380 0.71%
16th AUDI 565 0.29%
17th KIA 525 0.27%
18th RAM 506 0.26%
19th M.BENZ 408 0.21%
20th PORCHE 314 0.16%
21st LAND ROVER 284 0.15%
Automobiles
1st VW/GOL 11,719
2nd HYUNDAI/HB20 10,919
3rd GM/ONIX 9,821
4th GM/ONIX PLUS 8,968
5th FIAT/MOBI 7,613
6th FIAT/ARGO 7,594
7th RENAULT/KWID 6,829
8th GM/TRACKER 6,708
9th VW/T CROSS 6,194
10th HYUNDAI / CRETE 5,806
11th VW/VOYAGE 5,564
12th JEEP/COMPASS 5,284
13th FIAT/PULSE 4,771
14th JEEP/RENEGADE 4,654
15th NISSAN/KICKS 4,250
16th FIAT/CHRONOS 3,757
17th TOYOTA/COROLLA 3,386
18th VW/NIVUS 3380
19th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 3,250
20th PEUGEOT/208 2,825
21st JEEP/COMMANDER 2,338
22nd TOYOTA/YARIS HB 2,235
23rd RENAULT/DUSTER 2087
24th HONDA/CITY 2084
25th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 1983
26th VW/TAOS 1667
27th GM/SPIN 1,515
28th HONDA/CITY HATCH 1,504
29th TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 1,221
30th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 1,188
31st TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 1,174
32nd RENAULT/SANDERO 1002
33rd HYUNDAI/HB20S 997
34th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 983
35th GM/CRUZE SEDAN 889
36th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 763
37th RENAULT/LOGAN 687
38th BMW/X1 487
39th HONDA/HR-V 486
40th MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 400
41st VW/VIRTUS 367
42nd NISSAN/VERSA 266
43rd GM/TRAILBLAZER 245
44th BMW/320I 217
45th AUDI/Q3 188
46th BMW/X5 170
47th LAND ROVER/DISCOVERY 162
48th TOYOTA/RAV4 146
49th AUDI/Q5 145
50th GM/EQUINOX 143
51st BMW/X3 130
52nd RENAULT/CAPTUR 130
53rd VW/POLO 130
54th GM/CROSS HATCH 129
55th PORSCHE/MACAN 118
56th PEUGEOT/2008 118
57th BMW/330E 111
58th VOLVO/XC40 99
59th BMW/X4 95
60th JAC/E-JS1 73
61st FORD/TERRITORY 68
62nd VOLVO/XC60 66
63rd FORD/MUSTANG 60
64th CAOA CHERY/ARRIZO 6 56
65th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 3X 53
66th MB/CLA 250 50
67th MINI/COOPER 49
68th MITSUBISHI/PAJERO 43
69th VW/JETTA 40
70th NISSAN/LEAF 39
71st AUDI/A5 38
72nd HYUNDAI/TUCSON 38
73rd FIAT/SIENA 34
74th PORSCHE/911 32
75th KIA/CARNIVAL 31
76th AUDI/A3 SEDAN 26
77th PORSCHE/PANAMERA 24
78th KIA/CERATO 22
79th PORSCHE/TAYCAN 22
80th MITSUBISHI/OUTLANDER 20
light commercials
1st FIAT / ROAD 14.157
2nd FIAT/TORO 4,290
3rd TOYOTA/HILUX 3,979
4th VW/SAVEIRO 2,836
5th GM/S10 2,115
6th FIAT/FIORINO 1897
7th FORD/RANGER 1,371
8th MITSUBISHI/L200 1,284
9th RENAULT/OROCH 1,134
10th RENAULT/MASTER 1062
11th PEUGEOT/PARTNER 897
12th VW/AMAROK 719
13th NISSAN/FRONTIER 600
14th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 386
15th CITROEN/JUMPY 299
16th KIA/K2500 272
17th RAM/3500 225
18th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 200
19th FORD/TRANSIT 182
20th RAM/1500 174
21st FORD/MAVERICK 161
22nd IVECO/DAILY 154
23rd RAM/2500 107
24th FIAT/SCUDO 71
25th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 315 65
26th EFFA/V21 60
27th JEEP/GLADIATOR 55
28th FIAT/DUCATO 40
29th IVECO/DAILY 35-150 40
30th IVECO/DAILY 30-130 35
31st EFFA/V22 28
32nd M.BENZ/SPRINTER 314 26
33rd HYUNDAI/HR 14
34th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 14
35th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 416 13
36º PEUGEOT/BOXER 10
37th CITROEN/JUMPER 8
38th JAC/v260 8
39th FOTON/AUMARK 1039 7
40th JAC/IEV750 6
41st KIA/UK2500 5
42nd EFFA/V25 5
43rd BYD/T3 5
44th EFFA/K01 4
45th VW/KOMBI 3
46º FOTON/AUMARK 3.5-14DT 3
47th AGRALE/AGRALE MARRUA 2
48th GM/D20 2
49th GM / SILVERADO 2
50th GMC/SIERRA 2
DIRECT SALES
Automobiles
1st VW/GOL 9,443
2nd HYUNDAI/HB20 7,448
3rd VW/VOYAGE 5,544
4th FIAT/MOBI 5,457
5th GM/ONIX PLUS 5,090
6th FIAT/ARGO 5,000
7th JEEP/COMPASS 4,037
8th GM/ONIX 3,885
9th RENAULT/KWID 3,665
10th JEEP/RENEGADE 3,499
11th GM/TRACKER 2,834
12th VW/T CROSS 2,812
13th FIAT/CHRONOS 2,754
14th PEUGEOT/208 2,701
15th JEEP/COMMANDER 1944
16th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 1909
17th NISSAN/KICKS 1,760
18th FIAT/PULSE 1,265
19th GM/SPIN 1,151
20th RENAULT/DUSTER 1088
21st RENAULT/SANDERO 715
22nd HYUNDAI/HB20S 600
23rd RENAULT/LOGAN 600
24th TOYOTA/COROLLA 564
25th HYUNDAI / CRETE 546
26th VW/TAOS 541
27th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 503
28th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 446
29th TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 407
30th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 399
31st VW/NIVUS 397
32nd GM/CRUZE SEDAN 364
33rd TOYOTA/YARIS HB 297
34th HONDA/CITY 238
35th GM/TRAILBLAZER 213
36th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 136
37th AUDI/Q5 134
38th MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 126
39th PEUGEOT/2008 103
40th VOLVO/XC40 95
41st CITROEN/C3 91
42nd TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 88
43rd AUDI/E TRON 85
44th HONDA/CITY HATCH 83
45th VW/VIRTUS 81
46th HONDA/HR-V 79
47th VOLVO/XC60 64
48º PEUGEOT/3008 63
49th BMW/X1 61
50th VOLVO/C40 55
light commercials
1st FIAT / ROAD 9,866
2nd VW/SAVEIRO 2,727
3rd FIAT/TORO 2,677
4th GM/S10 1,723
5th FIAT/FIORINO 1,325
6th RENAULT/OROCH 937
7th TOYOTA/HILUX 924
8th PEUGEOT/PARTNER 858
9th RENAULT/MASTER 798
10th FORD/RANGER 749
11th MITSUBISHI/L200 504
12th NISSAN/FRONTIER 303
13th RAM/3500 225
14th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 196
15th RAM/1500 170
16th CITROEN/JUMPY 132
17th VW/AMAROK 123
18th RAM/2500 106
19th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 104
20th FIAT/SCUDO 71
21st FORD/TRANSIT 65
22nd FORD/MAVERICK 55
23rd JEEP/GLADIATOR 29
24th FIAT/DUCATO 9
25th CITROEN/JUMPER 3
26th PEUGEOT/BOXER 3
27th AGRALE/AGRALE MARRUA 2
28th HYUNDAI/HR 2