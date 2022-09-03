the day Gorbachev ended up on pizza

× Photo: reproduction

At crusoe From this week, Mario Sabino talks about the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev (photo)who died this week at the age of 91.

“Mikhail Gorbachev, dead at 91will go down in history as the man who projected two diametrically opposed images, depending on the geography. At the Westernis seen as the leader who, when trying to modernize the economy of Soviet Unionimploded it (and the verb was never so appropriate), allowing the republics that were part of it to gain independence from Russia and for Germany to reunite and break through the Iron Curtain in Europe.”

“[…] for most of the Russian citizenss, however, the image of Mikhail Gorbachev is that of the man who relegated Russia to the role of second-team power, humiliated the country against the Americans and Western Europeans, it threw Russia into political instability and an economic crisis that made the Soviet penury seem like an oasis of plenty.”

“[…] During his post-Soviet life, Gorbachev tried to reconcile his two images in what must have been existential torment. […] This duality of images served as the subject of a television commercial in 1997, considered one of the most bizarre in the history of advertising. — and also one of the most emblematic moments in Gorbachev’s biography. That year, despite months of reluctance, he accepted to participate in a film in the American chain. Pizza Hutwhich had installed one of its stores on Red Square in Moscow.”

