the day of the Mason’s Glove today (02/09)

This Friday (02), influencer Iran Ferreira, known as “Luva de Pedreiro” appeared on his social networks to publish a video in partnership with the portal “433”. In addition, his dish at the traditional restaurant “Paris 6” was a topic during the day. Find out everything that happened to Luva that day here at Fans.

Luva posts in partnership with 433

In the early afternoon, a video he makes with the 433 portal was published on his Instagram. After scoring the goal, as usual, he thanked him and took the opportunity to comment on some of the criticisms he received. “Thank you, my God, I’m the best in the world. Do the same, do the same!” said the influencer, who in six hours, has more than 750 thousand likes on the publication.

Influencer wins unprecedented award

The success of Glove de Pedreiro has no end date and time. With that, your videos and comments don’t stop reaching far, winning awards. This time, the Meme Awards portal, known for awarding the event with the “biggest memes in the world of the year”, awards Iran Ferreira for its simplicity and differentiated celebrations.

After winning the award, Luva de Pedreiro took the opportunity to thank the fans, who packed the event to closely monitor the influencer’s presence.

Paris 6 reveals the value of the Luva dish and becomes a subject on social media

To honor Luva de Pedreiro, “Paris 6”, a well-known and renowned restaurant in São Paulo, created two dishes to remember Iran. With values ​​reaching R$ 89, the “carre de bouef” was extremely criticized on social networks due to its high value, and being a “common” dish, as some users said on Twitter.

The other dish in honor of Luva is a dessert, being a milk pudding, which is being sold for R$35.