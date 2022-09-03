The most clueless expressions in Portuguese from Portugal

Living in Portugal and talking like in Brazil is not a reality for us Brazilians. This is because some expressions that mean one thing there, have a very different meaning here. Latin and Greek are very present in the Portuguese language, but years have passed since the colonization of Portugal in Brazil. So, in addition to distinct phonetics, many words also have another definition.

The Portuguese language mixed with indigenous languages, mainly Tupi, which was used in communication between Portuguese and indigenous people. Many expressions can cause confusion. An example of this mess are words used by Portuguese that are our swear words and vice versa.

With that in mind, the Brazilian Carla Gomes, who creates content about living outside the country where she was born, published a content with words and phrases said in Portuguese lands that differ greatly from those we use in Tupiniquim soil.

The content, full of memes and jokes, went viral:

The video has thousands of comments. Among them, a Portuguese confesses: “the problem is that even we Portuguese can’t stand these names either, or else I’m not mature enough either”.

Meanwhile, there are those Brazilians who joke about the situation described in the video: “now I understand where our bad words came from, lol” and “I wouldn’t have the maturity to go to Portugal lol”.

So, let’s translate what each of these expressions in the video means there:

‘Full of pica’ means: ‘full of zest’, that is, enthusiasm’, since ‘pica’ there is ‘will’, ‘vigor’. Another example of the use of the word: ‘thus doesn’t feel like it’, read: ‘thus doesn’t feel like it’. In the case of the drink mentioned in the video, according to information on the product’s website, Licor de Merda was created to ‘honor’ some authorities that governed Portugal in 1974, when it was created. At the time, the country was going through a troubled period marked by the struggle between the local left and right. “Not living up to its name, shit liqueur is a tasty and easy to drink liqueur. Made from milk, it also contains vanilla, cocoa, cinnamon, sugar and citrus”, says the brand. Despite the eccentric name, the Miradouro da Garganta Funda is located in Ponta do Pargo, in the municipality of Calheta, Madeira Island, in Portugal. The walk takes about 7 minutes between the vegetation and the Atlantic Ocean and the view is really beautiful, despite the fact that the route is not very frequented. The word ‘foda’ has the same meaning in Portugal as it does in Brazil. The official website of the party says that the term ‘Feira da Foda’ is used to talk about lamb meat à Moda de Monção, known as “Foda à Monção”. The event is also known as ‘Feira da Monção’. In Portugal, ‘porras recheadas’ are our famous ‘churros’. Portuguese churros are made the same way as here, the only difference being that they are usually eaten without filling. On the opposite side of Praias do Sado, there is a sign indicating ‘Caralhão’, which is nothing more than a direction of place. The beaches are to the east of Setúbal, belonging to the parish of Sado, in the district of Setúbal, in the Lisbon metropolitan area. Other Brazilian swear words used there are ‘cacete’, which is our ‘bread tube’, ‘puto’, which is ‘teenager’ and ‘cool’, which here is ours: ‘very cool’. Control your laughter with this Portuguese dish, ‘jerk with greens in sight’. In Portugal, ‘bacalhau punheta’ is a typical dish, considered a starter or snack, which consists of raw cod preserved in olive oil, vinegar, garlic and parsley. Turnip greens are turnip leaves, often served with rice, which Brazilians do not normally eat. In the advertising of the M&M’s brand in Portugal, there is the expression ‘shares with Gozão?’. Here, we could understand it as a request to share with that type of person who is always making fun of others. : a ‘joke’. The last expression in the video, ‘cabaço’, in Portugal, means a bucket or watering can, used to draw water from a well.

Speaking Portuguese or Greek?

What is clueless or bizarre in one country may be normal depending on where you live. Brazilian content creators play a lot with Portuguese expressions and try to guess what they mean.

About the pronunciation, it’s all very different if we pay attention to the details.

In Brazilian Portuguese, vowels are open and we speak with a sung rhythm. Here, the sound of ‘l’ is replaced by ‘u’: in words like paper, we pronounce ‘papeu’.

In Portugal, the word is highlighted in the pronunciation of the final “l”: ‘papél’. Our ‘z’, on the other hand, can become ‘ix’ for the Portuguese, as in the word faz, which is said to be ‘faix’.

Although the language is the same, this Portuguese girl proved that sometimes it has nothing to do with it. She became famous making fun of her friends with phrases that, to them, made no sense, although they are extremely common where she was born:

‘Here in Angola we speak like Portugal, but we love to use some slang from Brazil’, wrote an internet user.

And the comments on the videos about the difference between Brazilian Portuguese and that of other places come from different parts of the world, after all, many countries speak Portuguese. They are: Mozambique, Angola, Cape Verde, São Tomé and Príncipe, Macau and others.

Portuguese from Portugal has so many words that we don’t have in Brazil that it’s hard to put them all here.

Some examples are: in Brazil, they say ‘panties’, but in Portugal it’s ‘cueca’.

For the Portuguese, ‘pila’, from the expression ‘how many dicks does this cost?’, can mean ‘penis’.

Write down more different words and expressions there: ‘goalkeeper’ means ‘goalkeeper’.

Nickname is the same as ‘nickname’ and ‘doing the handstand’ means ‘planting a banana tree’.

Other words commonly used in Portugal are: ‘à grande’ and ‘à française’, which mean ‘abundantly’, but in Brazil we use the latter to refer to ‘to sneak out’.