The number of complaints about the World Cup sticker album grows, and Procon notifies the company – Notícias

Procon-SP notified the company Panini Brasil Ltda., requesting explanations about the commercialization of kits/combos, albums and individual stickers referring to the World Cup 2022.

In August alone, Procon-SP received 432 complaints related to lack of delivery or delay in delivery. The company has until September 9 to respond to questions from the consumer protection agency.

This year’s World Cup takes place between November 21 and December 18, with the Brazilian team in Group G of the competition, alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. The team’s debut is scheduled for November 24 at 4 pm.





The company must provide the following information:

• if all these products were subject to reservation or pre-offer, if there is the possibility of direct purchase and immediate delivery and if the delivery times in these modalities are different;

• number of items, individual or kits, that have been sold to date and whether it is possible to track the delivery of the products;

• which offers are published with the price charged for each product, how many were delivered, how many are still pending delivery and the quantity in stock.

The defense agency also wants to know the delivery times for each product; whether they are being fulfilled; how consumers are advised in the event of a delayed delivery date; what measures the company is adopting to solve these demands; and if there is a specific communication channel for these cases.

Procon-SP also questioned the company about which service channels it makes available to consumers and whether they have the possibility of talking to attendants; whether protocol numbers are available; what is the response time for requests; how many calls have been made since the beginning of the commercialization of these products, including pre-sales; how many claims have been resolved and how many are still pending; how many cancellations and refunds were made; and whether a contingency plan has been prepared that envisages the possibility of growing demands.



