The References and Easter Eggs You Might Not Have Noticed in Episode 3

Traditional media and social media are two of the central pillars for telling the She-Hulk story. Here, videos on YouTube, posts and stories are used to show something more: the repercussion of female heroines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In quick videos, photos and hashtags, we find that there is considerable doubt in the existence of She-Hulk. We can also see a complaint about “all heroes are turning into women” and distribute the blame for this to the movement #MeTooemerged in 2017 with the aim of helping victims of sexual harassment and assault break the silence.

Another curiosity of this moment is the phrase “They took the Hulk’s masculinity and then gave it to a woman”. In it, the “fan” not only points to the change of Bruce Bannerbut the constant criticism of women like Jennifer Walters and Carol Danvers that do not fit into a pattern of “femininity”.

And if all this was not evident, the scenes are a reference to how the community geek the real world usually deals with the insertion of characters of different ethnicity and gender than the “common” and with the casting of certain actors for certain roles.