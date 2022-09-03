The References and Easter Eggs You Might Not Have Noticed in Episode 3

Did you get the reference?
With classic references from Pixar and mentions of the origin of the comics She-Hulk, the third episode of the series brought a lot to debate. Court focused, The People against Emil Blonsky is another fun adventure with the right to Jennifer Walters and Megan Thee Stallion dancing to the floor.
Here, we separate the top references and easter eggs you might not have noticed. Check out! And don’t forget to let us know what you thought of the episode in the comments.
A113
To show that you own She-Hulka disney left his mark on this episode. While Jennifer Walters enters the detention facility where he is Emil Blonskyyou can read the code “A113” on a wall.
This quick reference has already been identified in different Disney and Pixar. The characters represent the block and number from a room of CalArtsO California Institute of the Artssituated in Los Angeles. The room was the cradle of the formation of several producers and developers of the studios, causing them to make this reference, a small tribute to the school.
Wong
After discovering the involvement of Wong on the run from AbominableJenn contacts her best friend, Nikki. With a quick search, the lawyer finds a kind of LinkedIn of Supreme Wizard.
In addition to the last two Wong-related jobs that we were already aware of, such as Sorcerer Supreme and librarianin the profile it says that the mage worked in the target, a chain of retail stores. The most curious thing is that this branch, apparently, is located in Kamar-Tajwhere magic users receive training.
Titania and her recent “judicial problems”
titaniathe character played by Jameela Jamil, hasn’t appeared since his brief appearance in the first episode. However, that didn’t stop her from being referenced in these last two episodes.
During the third episode, in a footnote it is said that the super influencer spoke to the media about his latest legal problems. According to the headline, Titania is “trusting” that your team of lawyers will “make it all go away”.
“They took the Hulk’s masculinity and then gave it to a woman?”
Traditional media and social media are two of the central pillars for telling the She-Hulk story. Here, videos on YouTube, posts and stories are used to show something more: the repercussion of female heroines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In quick videos, photos and hashtags, we find that there is considerable doubt in the existence of She-Hulk. We can also see a complaint about “all heroes are turning into women” and distribute the blame for this to the movement #MeTooemerged in 2017 with the aim of helping victims of sexual harassment and assault break the silence.
Another curiosity of this moment is the phrase “They took the Hulk’s masculinity and then gave it to a woman”. In it, the “fan” not only points to the change of Bruce Bannerbut the constant criticism of women like Jennifer Walters and Carol Danvers that do not fit into a pattern of “femininity”.
And if all this was not evident, the scenes are a reference to how the community geek the real world usually deals with the insertion of characters of different ethnicity and gender than the “common” and with the casting of certain actors for certain roles.
“Do you have what it takes to crush my rat?”
Also shown is a curious video of a boy saying that “crush” (“smash” in the original) She-Hulk. In the United States, the word is slang for having sex with someone. However, for every Marvel fan it has a different meaning.
“Hulk Smash!” (“Hulk smash!” in the original) is a recurring Hulk phrase in the comics and even the movies. In Thor: Ragnarokfor example, Thor question the Emerald Giant about whether he is “able to not crush something at least once”.
Gideon Wilson
In this episode, we find out that the prosecutor responsible for keeping the Abomination in jail for all these years has been Gideon Wilson. In the comics, Gideon is the brother of Sam Wilsonthe old one Hawk and current captain America.
The character was first introduced in the comics in World War Hulk: Gamma Corps #1 (World War Hulk: Gamma Corporation in free translation). In the story, Gideon is a minister who, after losing his son to AIDSblames the Hulk and swears revenge.
Gideon eventually put vengeance aside and, in his last appearance, he became a shepherd in New Yorkmanaging meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous.
Mallory Book
The lawyer Mallory Book was almost put to help Dennis Bukowski in his case, however, because she was a “grade 10”, was left out. But not from the comics. Known as “the face that never lost a case”Mallory is one of Jennifer’s main rivals in court.
The conflict between the two became more intense after Mallory was injured in an attack by Titania on the building of the GLK/H. At the time, the villain was looking for Jennifer, which made Mallory blame the heroine. Since then, she has gone on to represent villains in court just to “irritate” the She-Hulk.
memory spell
Wong, in his conversation with Jennifer, mentions some terms from the world of Marvel magic. Among them are the Mirror Dimension and the Dark Dimensionboth present in the first film of the Doctor Strange.
Another term is memory spellwhich Stephen Strange use it so that everyone forgets that Peter parker and the Spider man in Spider-Man No Return Home. At the end of the conversation, everyone agrees that it’s a spell. unethical (Stephen probably doesn’t feel the same way).
QR Code and other references
Going back to the computer screens, when we see the surveys of pug, we have some references. the first is Megan Thee Stallionbut also the cover of a video about a pony who believes he is a “stallion” that means “stallion” in English.
We also have a sneaker review inspired by the Iron Man and an Italian short called in spite of you (despite you in free translation). The same is a real movie released in 2021. In it, we follow the drama of a man who decides to find out more about the ex-boyfriend of his current one.
already the QR Code present in this scene takes the user straight to the second edition of She-Hulk, released in 1980. In it, Jennifer’s best friend dies after an accident caused by Dennis Bukowski.
What is kumite?
Before giving his testimony, Wong starts with the question: “Do you know what kumite is?”. The audience may not know the mage’s full explanation, but kumite It’s not a monster or a spell, it’s a one of the modern forms of Japanese martial arts.
“Asgard is where our people are”
In court with Dennis and Pug, we discover that the one responsible for pretending to be Megan Thee Stallion is a light elf from New Asgard call Rune. Furthermore, it is said that the “New Asgardians” have diplomatic immunity.
When the judge rejects the clause for not being in New Asgard, the elf says that “Asgard is not a place”referring to the speech spoken by Odin and Thor in Thor: Ragnarok.
Again, the judge rejects the statement and says he is not interested in hearing “motivational speeches of asgardian gods”. His reaction might suggest that this isn’t the first time an Asgardian has tried to flee a crime with this excuse.
Another curiosity about the shapeshifter is that its transformation has a similar visual concept to when Loki disguises himself, suggesting that the origin of their magic may be the same.
“Mafia Coup”
After discovering that she won her first case as She-Hulk, Jennifer is approached by several journalists. Among them, a woman asks him if it is true that the heroine received powers from her after a “mafia scam gone wrong”.
The question is a reference to She-Hulk’s origin in the comics. In it, Jennifer is shot after trying to trick a mafia leader. Fortunately, Bruce was nearby and saved her with a blood transfusion. Then, upon waking up, the lawyer transformed into She-Hulk.
Power Inhibitor
One idea suggested by Dennis after Runa’s trial is to put a “Power Inhibitor” in the elf. Jennifer comments that she got an idea from this line, but doesn’t elaborate on the thought.
However, this idea is recurrent in the mutant comics. You “inhibiting necklaces” are used to contain mutants in areas similar to the concentration camps. Bruce Banner appears to have created a variation of him to control his transformation into the Hulk, but it is possible that some versions of this technology will emerge in the future of MCU.
Between exercise, diet and capital
Still talking about inspirations in real life, in his interview for the Citizen News Tonight (Citizen News in free translation) it is said that Jennifer will tell more about her exercise routine and diet. In the background, we hear the lawyer’s surprised voice.
This uncomfortable situation is more of a reference to real life and how journalists usually ask questions about dresses and diet for actresses, something that doesn’t usually happen with actors.
One more detail to note is the “S&P” in the corner of the screen, indicating that this company’s stock has risen. There is no indication of what it is, but it is possible that the Stark Industries and the Pym Technologies.
Demolition Gang
While returning home, Jennifer is attacked by four men who “stole an asgardian’s building tools”. We don’t take the group seriously, but they are relatively important in the comics.
The team has a dubious origin story. in it, Dick Garthwaitein possession of a enchanted crowbarturns himself and his three colleagues into the Demolition Gang. the four become Destroyer, Litter, Battering ram and pile driver in reference to your tools.
The group was introduced in Thor #148in 1968but they became recurring villains of the defenders.
Who wants a sample of Jennifer’s blood?
During the gang attack, an attempt is made to pierce Jennifer’s arm with a syringe. What they didn’t know is that, in the form of the Hulk, it’s impossible to penetrate the heroine’s skin. Even so, the scene raises questions about who wants Jennifer’s blood.
Theories range from titania up until Valentinabut seem stronger when linked to the Leaderthe Hulk’s recurring villain who was briefly introduced in The incredible Hulkand Wilson Fisk.
Megan Thee Stallion
Jennifer Walter’s new client is Megan Thee Stallion and, according to rapper, it will not be just an apparition. While waiting for the next episode, listen bodysong that plays at the end of the third episode.