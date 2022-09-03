The Rings of Power suffers from public criticism

Two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrived on Prime Video, and even though it was highly praised by critics, the series ended up being the target of a barrage of negative reviews from the public.

At the Rotten Tomatoes, there are 2 thousand evaluations so far, with an average grade of 2.4/10 and approval of 38%. Meanwhile, the general note of the IMDB appears (at this moment) in 6.3/10, with 26.5% of the votes (2.7 thousand) being grade 1.

This behavior has been increasingly frequent, and in different productions.

It is worth remembering that Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, both released this year by Marvel Studios, have also suffered from a barrage of criticism.

In any case, the continuity of the new adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s work is guaranteed. The second season has already been announced by the platform.

the series of Lord of the Rings produced in Amazon Studios brings to the screen for the first time the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth.

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of the main works of JRR Tolkien, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take audiences back to a time when great powers were forged, and kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin. Unlikely heroes will be tested, and hope will be dangling from the thinnest of threads, and the greatest villain Tolkien ever created has threatened to cover the entire world in darkness.

Starting in a time of relative peace, the series follows an important group of characters, with new and familiar figures, as they confront the resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the depths of the Mountains of Mist, to the fabled forests of the elven capital Lindon, to the island of Númenor, and the deepest corners of the map, these realms and characters will carve out their legacy, something that will be etched far into history.