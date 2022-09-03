The Rings of Power | Who is Morgoth in The Lord of the Rings?

In its premiere, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cited a very important name from the mythology of Tolkienwhich is Morgoth.

Morgoth is an Ainur (Middle-earth’s version of a lower-ranking god), who turned his back on others of his kind and fell from grace. The character is basically a version of Tolkien for Lucifer.

Since his big turning point, he’s been trying to conquer Middle-earth, creating beasts, including the Balrogs. With that, he fought the Elves for centuries.

After being defeated, Morgoth it was cast into the void (something like the hell of Middle-earth), where it stayed for eons.

great villain of Lord of the Rings, Sauron served as one of the lieutenants of Morgoth during one of his attempts to conquer Middle-earth.

In the Prime Video series, Morgoth it is only mentioned in the first few episodes, when Galadriel narrates his great and bloody battle against the Elves.

the series of Lord of the Rings produced in Amazon Studios brings to the screen for the first time the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth.

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of the main works of JRR Tolkien, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take audiences back to a time when great powers were forged, and kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin. Unlikely heroes will be tested, and hope will be dangling from the thinnest of threads, and the greatest villain Tolkien ever created has threatened to cover the entire world in darkness.

Starting in a time of relative peace, the series follows an important group of characters, with new and familiar figures, as they confront the resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the depths of the Mountains of Mist, to the fabled forests of the elven capital Lindon, to the isle of Númenor, and the deepest corners of the map, these realms and characters will carve out their legacy, something that will be etched far into history.