The Rings of Power | Who is the Stranger in the series?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just debuted on Amazon Prime Video, and its initial two episodes left a question on fans’ minds: Who is it? the weird on the Serie?

ATTENTION! SPOILERS FOR THE POWER RINGS BELOW!

the first episode of Rings of Power it ends with a meteorite streaking through the skies of Middle-earth, and ending up falling on Rhovanion.

When Nori Harfoot discovers the meteorite, she notices that strangely the fire does not produce any heat, and that there is someone at the center of the impact site. So we are introduced to Weird (Daniel Weyman), in the center of the crater, in an image that is very reminiscent of the eye of Sauron.

These small signs, among others, have led some fans to speculate that the Weird can be Annatarone of the many names of Sauron. And throughout the second episode we could see that the Weird is actually a being with enormous powers, being able, for example, to turn fireflies into stars.

There’s still a lot to be revealed about who the Stranger is, but given his displays of power, the big chance is that the character is a mage, just like Gandalf the Gray. One Maiarsent by the gods of Middle Earth to help people in a time of need.

the arrival of Weird at the moment when the Rings of Power will be forged seems like a good cue for a Maiar appear. We know that during second era gives Middle Earthwhen the series amazon happens, at least two Maiar are present, known only as the blue mages. O Weird could very well be one of them.

SEE MORE

the series of Lord of the Rings produced in Amazon Studios brings to the screen for the first time the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth.

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of the main works of JRR Tolkien, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take audiences back to a time when great powers were forged, and kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin. Unlikely heroes will be tested, and hope will be dangling from the thinnest of threads, and the greatest villain Tolkien ever created has threatened to cover the entire world in darkness.

Starting in a time of relative peace, the series follows an important group of characters, with new and familiar figures, as they confront the resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the depths of the Mountains of Mist, to the fabled forests of the elven capital Lindon, to the island of Númenor, and the deepest corners of the map, these realms and characters will carve out their legacy, something that will be etched far into history.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now available in the catalog Prime Video.