These healthy foods should be avoided by diabetics

Almost 17 million people have diabetes in Brazil, according to official data from health authorities. It is estimated that by 2030, Brazil will have 21.5 million adults (between 20 and 79 years old) who have the disease.

Although it is a very present evil, there are still myths on the subject that involve food. Know some healthy foods that should be avoided.

See too: This superfood regulates hormones, controls cholesterol and prevents hair loss.

What foods should be avoided by people with diabetes

First, it is worth noting that the foodstress and a sedentary lifestyle are the main causes of the disease, which especially affects obese people.

However, even being so frequent, diabetes considerably reduces the quality of life and still causes a series of sequelae for patients. More than that, untreated conditions can progress to death.

One of the ways to treat the problem focuses on food. However, there are healthy foods that can also be harmful. Therefore, we have concentrated some of them here:

Grape; Sushi with rice; Dehydrated fruits; Cereal bars.

All the foods mentioned above are rich in carbohydrates and sugars.

What is diabetes anyway?

Today, in fact, science considers that there are three types of diabetes: type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes. In addition to these, there is also pre-diabetes, where patients almost always develop the disease and already need to start drug treatment.

Type 1 diabetes can be considered the most serious and also the least common. About 5% of the population lives with this disease. The body stops producing insulin and can no longer regulate/lower blood sugar levels.

Gestational diabetes occurs only in pregnant women and is characterized by high blood glucose/sugar ratio. At the end of pregnancy, this picture ends up disappearing.

Finally, the diabetes Type 2 is the most common of all and is characterized by insulin resistance. The body has difficulty removing sugar from the bloodstream.

Common symptoms of the disease:

Constant urge to urinate; Constant and insatiable thirst; persistent bad breath Blurry vision often; Extremities (hands and feet) are easily numb; Healing takes forever to complete; You are losing weight and do not understand why; Sleeps a lot, but is always tired.

Always look for a specialist doctor to perform the exams and start some treatment, if necessary. Be sure to make frequent annual consultations.