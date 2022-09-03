“They thought we were the case”

Every comedian worth his salt needs to have a great “ladder” by his side, which is that actor who prepares the joke for the star of the show. Eliezer Motta was one of those comedians who was successful as a supporting actor.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, the actor began his career in 1965 on Globo’s Bairro Feliz program. He was present in hits such as Make Humor, Don’t Make War (1970), Saticom (1973) and Planeta dos Homens (1976). Eliezer also participated in the soap opera O Bem Amado (1973) and in the series A Grande Família (1975).

The biggest success of his career was in the humorous Viva o Gordo, in which he was alongside Jô Soares playing several characters, such as Sábio Eminência, Malandro Esperto, Batista and Carlos Suely, loyal companion of Captain Gay.

There is even a curious story about their partnership. Due to the characters Captain Gay and Carlos Suely, the public thought they were homosexuals and had an affair.

“They thought I was gay and that we were the case”, revealed Eliezer during a live promoted by Marcius Melhem on Instagram on August 8th.

In the same interview, Motta said that Jô was able to arrive at the studio to record around 12:00 and go straight until 2:00 in the morning with the same enthusiasm.

comedian and policeman

In addition to being an actor, Eliezer was a police officer and worked as a detective for the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro. Many people recognized him and messed with him.

“There was one time when I participated in a blitz that brought together several police stations in the city, and when I arrived, there was a ruckus. I told the delegate that it was no longer possible to participate in this type of event. As I was leaving, a person stopped me and asked: ‘Is Jô Soares coming?’”, said the comedian on Programa do Jô.

He left the police and Globo in 1987, accompanying Jô Soares, who went to SBT to command Veja o Gordo.

With the end of the attraction, in 1990, he went to the Escolinha do Golias, and in 1992, he returned to Globo to play the character Batista in the Escolinha do Professor Raimundo.

“I have already become the Baptist”

In 2016, when questioned by Roberto Justus, he said that Batista was the biggest success of his career.

“I did a show where I took the character out of the script, and everyone asked Seu Batista to come back. I have already become Batista”, said the comedian.

Eliezer was present in Chico Total (1996), A Turma do Didi (1998), Zorra Total (1999), Tô de Graça (2017). In 2005, he brought Tonto to life in the new Bang Bang. So far, the actor’s last work was in a participation in the series Sob Pressure, in 2019.