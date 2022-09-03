Third way growth increases chances of second round

posted on 09/03/2022 06:00



The vote intention polls released this week, if they did not show significant changes in the dispute between former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the current one, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), left campaign strategists facing a scenario, until then, little considered: the rise of the so-called third way candidates — Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil). Although the chances of a turnaround in the intermediate positions are small, the conquest of voters outside the Lula-Bolsonaro polarization is beginning to show vigor to take the dispute to the second round.

The most recent survey by the DataFolha Institute, released on Thursday, shows Lula ahead of Bolsonaro by 13 percentage points (45% to 32%). This difference has already reached 21 points, in May, but the president managed to advance, from there to here, five spaces on the succession board, while the opponent remained practically stable, with a retreat of three percentage points (within the margin of error) .

The bad news for Lula is that the sum of the votes of the other candidates (49%) exceeds, for the first time, his own score in the poll. Numbers that, if confirmed at the polls, would take the election to a decision in the second round.

The novelty is Simone Tebet’s advance beyond the institutes’ margin of error. Since she launched her name for the self-styled democratic center (MDB coalition / PSDB-Cidadania federation / Podemos), the senator from Mato Grosso do Sul skated between 0% and 2% in voter preference. With the beginning of mandatory electoral propaganda on radio and TV and the good performance he gave in the interview he gave to Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, and in the first debate between presidential candidates, on TV Band, Tebet made a small jump to 5% of the intentions of vote.

Ciro Gomes also advanced, at the limit of the margin of error: he had 7% and went to 9%. Even Thronicke won her first spot in the polls, she who entered the campaign late and was practically unknown to the electorate until she called Bolsonaro a chutchuca in the presidential debate and went viral on social media.

The slight advance of the third way was also detected by Ipec, three days earlier. The institute (founded by specialists from the former Ibope) found stability in the voting intentions of both Lula and Bolsonaro (44% to 32%, percentages equal to the previous poll, released on the 15th). Tebet and Ciro, however, grew by one percentage point in relation to the survey two weeks ago.





Potential

According to analysts, the latest figures show that the growth of third-way candidates, even modest, has the potential to prevent Lula from winning, in the first round, half of the valid votes.

For political scientist Leonardo Barreto, “the key to the second round lies with the third way”, which captures voters who are still undecided and reduces Lula’s margin of early victory. “There will be a second round, it will be tight, but the processes for transferring votes are still not clear,” he said.

For Bolsonaro, this was the only good news from the latest polls. His team expected public money to be poured into the so-called package of kindnesses (increase in Auxílio Brasil to R$600, increase in gas vouchers, forced reduction in the price of gasoline and vouchers for truck drivers and taxi drivers) and an improvement in economic indicators. (falling unemployment, deflation and growth in the Gross Domestic Product-GDP) boost the president’s growth. But this climb did not come at the desired speed and intensity.

“I’m sure that Bolsonaro gets to the first round ahead. I have no doubt. With 15 days into the electoral program, the election will be tied”, predicted the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, in an interview with Mail at the beginning of August. Now, the hope is that the election will not be decided on October 2.

In the campaign committees, nobody speaks in the second round. But the report found that, in relation to the leader, the strategy is still to target Bolsonaro as an opponent to be deconstructed and insist on comparing governments. In this way, it preserves channels of dialogue with Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet in case the election is not decided now.

For Bolsonaro’s team, the goal is to prevent Lula from winning the first round and, with more campaign time, to capitalize on the good winds of the economy, in addition to capturing the anti-PT vote, in a reissue of the “us against them” dispute. .