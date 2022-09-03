Tiago Abravanel and Fernando Poli’s wedding: photos and details!

Tiago Abravanel is now a married man! The actor and former participant of “BBB 22” made official, this Thursday (01), the union with producer and businessman Fernando Poli in an intimate ceremony for few guests in the apartment where the couple lives, in São Paulo.

The ceremony was to celebrate the civil marriage. For the occasion, Fernando and Poli invited only their godparents and their closest relatives, such as parents and siblings. Tiago’s sister, Livia Abravanel and brother-in-law, Caio, were present.

“Today, we are going to make our union official. It’s not the party yet, it’s just the legal, bureaucratic part, we’re very happy. We gathered some of the godparents who were able to be here and our family, our sisters, our parents. We are very happy to be at home, living this moment”, said Tiago.

The idea is for more friends and family to join the party, which should take place in October. There is no information on the presence of Silvio Santos and his aunts, with whom he has already assumed he has a distant relationship.

THE MARRIAGE DETAILS OF TIAGO ABRAVANEL AND FERNANDO POLI

The ceremony took place on the balcony of Fernando and Tiago’s apartment. In the decoration, flowers, ornaments and arrangements gave a touch of warmth to the wedding. From this part, the businessman insisted on personally taking care of every detail.

Inside the house, guests were able to enjoy a feast with several dishes and many options of breads and cold cuts. At the request of the bride and groom, Arab cuisine predominated on the menu.

For the cake, the lovebirds chose a strawberry filling with almonds. The candy was personalized with the initials of Tiago and Fernando and also had the presence of two bears, symbol of the couple. Check out the photos in the gallery!