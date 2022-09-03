Titans turns 40 with Rita Lee, fights and unreleased – 02/09/2022 – Illustrated

The new Titãs album, although unreleased, is like a trip to the different phases of the band, which is now 40 years old and, since 2016, features only three of the eight members of the original lineup.

Sometimes in an accelerated rhythm of anarchist punk, sometimes in a quiet MPB, “Olho Furta-Cor”, released this Friday, brings together the genres for which the group is known and appears, according to singer Sérgio Britto, to show that, even with so many changes in these four decades, the essence remains the same as that planted by the octet in the 1980s, in the courtyard of Colégio Equipe, in São Paulo, where the artists studied during their adolescence.

“This album is to celebrate 40 years, but also to prove to ourselves that our chemistry is still alive”, says the musician. “We do what we can to keep the flame burning. What brings us closer is doing new things and, perhaps, this is more pleasurable than looking at the past.”

With 14 unreleased tracks, “Olho Furta-Cor” makes some nods to the troubled climate of current Brazilian politics in songs such as “Apocalipse Só” —marked by an indigenous choir from the Xingu and verses about an announced catastrophe — and “Caos”, which uses the anarchist motto “si hay gobierno, soy contra” and is composed by Rita Lee, Roberto de Carvalho and Beto Lee.

There are also references to the scandal involving United Nations soldiers who sexually abused children in Haiti in 2018 in “Por Galletas”. But, even with violent themes and lyrics filled with political disillusionment, guitarist Tony Bellotto says that “Olho Furta-Cor” offers, above all, good doses of optimism.

“We followed the process of Brazilian redemocratization in a very visceral way. In our childhood and adolescence, we lived in a military dictatorship. Britto himself lived outside Brazil for years, in exile, with his father. So it’s scary to see that, after all that, a extreme right government came to power with so much popular support”, says the musician. “But the record is like an iridescent eye. We’re shocked, but we’re also hopeful.”

Complementing his colleague, Britto says that, although the country lives today with threats to democracy, there is in the air the scent of renewal, with a search for new political directions, which he points out to be on the new album in songs like “Há de Ser Assim “, which cries out for empathy.

In addition to the famous anarchist vein of the Titãs — highlight of some of their biggest hits, such as the albums “Cabeça Dinossauro”, from 1986, and “Jesus Não Tem Dentes no País dos Banguelas”, from 1987 —, the group’s romantic side also has space in “Olho Furta-Cor”.

In “Preciso Falar”, for example, there are verses about a gay passion surrounded by conflicts of insecurity and sexuality, sung under a romantic arrangement for dancing together. In evidence on the new album, the mix between contesting punk rock and romantic MPB is not a new feat in the group’s career, but, as in previous works, it should make some fans turn up their noses.

“Overall, people expect us to explore other terrains and mix things up, because it’s our brand,” says Britto. “But we have some fans of this more, shall we say, heavy side of us, who believe that other genres lack authenticity, that these are commercial or fake songs.”

It wasn’t just between musical genres that Titãs moved in these four decades. A back-and-forth of members has also moved the group a lot. That’s because some say that being in a band is like being in a wedding and, in that logic, Titãs has already gone through five divorces.

Pivots of most separations, frictions between current and former members are detailed in a documentary recently released by the series “Bios. Lives that Marked Yours”, on Star+. In the film, the trio Britto, Bellotto and Branco Mello reunites alongside most of the former members and tells how the octet has been falling apart over time.

“All of us are now more mature. It was very revealing to see how the former members see certain moments”, says Bellotto. “Nowadays, we would think very differently if we were to send someone away”, he says, when commenting on the departure of André Jung, who left the band in 1984, in a kind of expulsion.

Even before the first Titãs album was released, the first breakup had actually already taken place. Initially, there were nine teenagers, but Ciro Pessoa left the group in such a short time that his departure was overshadowed.

After him came Jung’s farewell, who was replaced by Charles Gavin. Eight years later, Arnaldo Antunes broke with the band and went solo. In 2001, it was guitarist Marcelo Fromer’s turn to miss him — and not for a voluntary or forced departure, but for a death caused by a tragic accident, an episode that is highlighted in the documentary.

The following year, Nando Reis did like Antunes and decided to pursue a solo career. In 2010, Gavin also said goodbye to the Titãs, and four years later, singer and actor Paulo Miklos did the same.

In addition to bringing different versions of these ruptures, the film shows the squabbles that the musicians had with artists such as Lulu Santos and Liminha. “Despite the eventual quarrels we had, there is a respect and civilized coexistence between us. And I think the documentary demonstrates that well”, says Bellotto.

Recently, the group announced a break from activities, due to the state of health of Mello, who, at the end of last year, had a nodule diagnosed in the hypopharynx and needed surgery. After the operation, the musician was away from the microphone for seven months and, in June, he returned to singing, sparingly.

“In these 40 years together, we learned to deal with the adverse situations that life presents us”, says Branco, by email. “I’m back to the shows playing bass and singing ‘Cabeça Dinossauro’. At no time did we think or fear the end of the band.”

Bellotto says that the group’s musicians are not only surprised by the length of their career, but also frequently question themselves about the future.

“The permanence of the Titans is something that surprises even us, because there were many transformations, but with each change there was a collective spirit that overcame the individualities”, he says. “We always question whether we are going to proceed.”