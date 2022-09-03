Tite sends the Selection’s pre-list and closes observations for the announcement of 26 names next Friday | Brazilian Team

The lot is cast for Tite’s penultimate list before the World Cup. The announcement of the 26 players comes out next Friday, but the coach sent this Friday the wide list of about 40 names to FIFA. – which obeys the deadline of 15 days before the start of the training period and matches of the last FIFA date before the Cup. The pre-list requires the release of the summoned athletes .

Tite and coordinator Juninho Paulista returned from their trip to Europe this Friday and went straight to CBF for a work meeting. They needed to close the list after two weeks in the field with trips to six countries – five in Europe and also to Mexico, where assistant César Sampaio and physiologist Guilherme Passos went to accompany Daniel Alves.

1 of 1 Tite at Maracanã to accompany Fluminense and Corinthians: coach traveled to watch games in Europe — Photo: Reproduction Tite at Maracanã to accompany Fluminense and Corinthians: coach traveled to watch games in Europe — Photo: Reproduction

The Brazilian team will face the Ghana team, on the 23rd, in Le Havre, France, and then, in the capital Paris, they will face the Tunisian team, on the 27th. This time, at the PSG stadium.

The observation radar has at least 45 athletes, but there was also a keen eye for names that emerge in Brazilian football, such as the steering wheel Andrewfrom Fluminense – even if it is a very well defined position in the Selection, with Casemiro and Fabinho, the commission continues on the mission of monitoring alternatives.

Across Europe, the commission followed games and kept in touch with at least 15 athletes. He went to Madrid to see Atlético de Madrid, Philip, Renan Lodi (was later borrowed) and Matheus Cunhafrom Benfica, which still did not have Lucas Verissimobut it has Gilberto and David Neresfrom Juventus and Roma, from the full-backs Danilo (who plays as a defender for the last two rounds), Alex Sandro and the defenders Bremer (Juve) and Ibanez (Rome), Arsenal, Gabrieles (Magalhães, Martinelli and Jesus)from PSG Neymar and Marquinhos against Monaco, who have the full-backs Caio Henrique and Vandersonsuspended in the tie that Tite himself accompanied in the Parc des Princes.

Before returning to Brazil and even hitting the hammer for the agenda of the Brazilian team in the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in two weeks, at the last minute, coach Tite and coordinator Juninho still followed the draw in Tottenham from Emerson Royal and Richarlison against the rookie Lucas Paquetá at West Ham.

The schedule of the technical commission from Monday is for the downsizing of the list until the announcement on Friday. Typically, the definition goes out on Thursday at the end of the day for the list to go out the next morning. Monday through Thursday they will focus on definitions and criteria for “cuts” from the list. Possible physical issues of the games, clinical evaluations based on the information exchanged with the technical committees and, of course, technical preferences are on the agenda.. Or in the “break-up”, as Tite joked in a series of interviews over the last month.