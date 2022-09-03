TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in August 2022 on TudoCelular

After a month full of interesting market launches, the time has come to find out which were the most searched cell phones on TudoCelular in August 2022. We prepared the ranking with data collected in our own database, which has hundreds of models registered with their complete technical sheets.
The list reflects the interest of Brazilian consumers in intermediate and “ex-top-of-the-line” cell phones that have had their prices reduced over time and, therefore, have become attractive options amid the dominance of cost-effective devices — see the iPhone 11, which resurfaces in our rankings after nearly three years since its release.
In total, we have five positions occupied by Samsung models; two by Motorola; two by Xiaomi with the Redmi brand; and only one by Apple. The Redmi Note 11 maintains the title of the most searched cell phone on TudoCelular for the 5th consecutive month, while the podium is completed by the Galaxy M23 and Galaxy M52 — the only ones on the list that are compatible with 5G.
Without further ado, check out the ten most sought after cell phones by TudoCelular readers below! The list includes our review videos for you to know more details about the devices and their respective average national retail prices.
10. Samsung Galaxy A03
9. Samsung Galaxy A32
8. Apple iPhone 11
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
6. Redmi Note 11S
5. Motorola Moto G60
4. Motorola Moto G22
3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy M23
1. Redmi Note 11
(Updated on September 03, 2022 at 07:06)