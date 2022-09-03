TRE forms majority to revoke Daniel Silveira’s candidacy to the Senate

posted on 02/09/2022 18:04 / updated on 02/09/2022 18:07



(credit: Paulo Sérgio/Chamber of Deputies)

The Regional Electoral Court (TRE-RJ) formed a majority, on the afternoon of this Friday (2/9), to revoke the candidacy of federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB) to the Senate. By five votes to two, the Court evaluated that the bolsonarista is ineligible due to the judgment of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) – which sentenced him to eight years and nine months in prison for encouraging undemocratic acts and threatening institutions.

Although Silveira received an individual pardon from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), five members of the TRE voted to challenge the Bolsonaro candidate, as they understand that the benefit does not remove the secondary effects of the sentence. In this case, ineligibility.





The majority followed the understanding of regional electoral prosecutor Neide Cardoso de Oliveira. “The presidential decree has been subject to a lot of controversy, in the academic and political sphere, however, what is not controversial, on the contrary, and sedimented by jurisprudence, is not new, is that the pardon does not reach the secondary effects of the sentence “, said the PRE.

Judge Tiago Santos asked for more time to analyze the case, and the trial should only be concluded next week. Magistrate Kátia Junqueira should also read her vote at the session.

In the Supreme Court, Daniel Silveira was sentenced by 10 votes to one, on April 20, for encouraging undemocratic acts. He received a “pardon” from the Chief Executive, but is ineligible for eight years. The Bolsonarista tries for a Senate seat in Rio de Janeiro.



