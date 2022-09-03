TRE-RJ forms majority to revoke Daniel Silveira’s candidacy to the Senate

The decision comes after the Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office alleges the ineligibility of the parliamentarian for the conviction for threatening the Democratic Rule of Law

MILA MALUHY / CODE 19 / ESTADÃO CONTENT

Former federal deputy Daniel Silveira



The Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro formed a majority to deny the deputy’s candidacy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) to federal Senate. The judgment was handed down this Friday, 2nd, during a session of the Electoral Court, which heard the opinion of the rapporteur, judge Luiz Paulo da Silva Araújo Filho, in favor of the understanding also defended by the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPE), which considers Silveira ineligible for the sentence to eight years and nine months in prison for threats to the Democratic State of Law and the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Among other things, the rapporteur of the case stated that “the criminal conviction alone is sufficient for characterization of ineligibility” and argued that, despite the pardon received by the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) favoring Silveira from the criminal conviction, the effect of grace does not reverberate like the “side effects”, such as ineligibility. The rapporteur’s vote was accompanied by judges João Ziraldo, Alessandra Bilac, Afonso Henrique and by the president of TRE-RJ, Elton Leme, forming a partial result for the “proceeding of the challenge and dismissal of the registration” of candidacy.

Judge Tiago Santos asked for a view of the process and Katia Junqueira, who preferred to speak after analysis, will still have a vote. However, the partial result is enough to deny Daniel Silveira’s candidacy in this year’s election. Also present at the session, the federal deputy lawyer argued that Brazil is going through “very dark moments and talking today gives you jail”. He also defended that, if the politician was wrong, he “deserves to be submitted to the scrutiny of his electorate”, defending his candidacy. The decision of TRE-RJ is very similar to the recent judgment of the Superior Electoral Court, which also denied the registration of candidacy to former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB), who was convicted of passive corruption and money laundering, but, like Daniel Silveira, received a presidential pardon. In both cases, the Electoral Public Ministry defended that the grace granted does not restore political rights.