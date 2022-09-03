Tricolor closes preparation with absences; see the likely team



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Bahia is ready to take the field on Saturday (3), against Tombense, for the 28th round of Serie B.

The preparation had only one activity, held this Friday afternoon (2), at CT Evaristo de Macedo, in which coach Enderson Moreira took the opportunity to make small adjustments to set pieces and the technical part of the group.

The injured Danilo Fernandes, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia are out of the game. The three underwent physical therapy treatment.

Luiz Henrique, suspended, will also be out of the match.

It won’t be this time that Caio Vidal will play. In addition to continuing in physical transition since he arrived at the club, the striker has gastroenteritis and has only had light training in physiotherapy.

In defense, young Gabriel Xavier will be kept as a starter. While André will gain a new chance in the team, due to the absences. He is expected to play on the right, so that Marcinho, more experienced, is improvised on the left.

In midfield, there is also a tendency for Mugni to return to the team, after being a substitute in the middle of the week.

A probable Bahia has: Matthew Claus; André, Ignacio, Gabriel Xavier and Marcinho; Patrick, Mugni, Daniel and Ricardo Goulart; Victor Alligator and Davó.

Bahia goes to the field at 7pm this Saturday, at Arena Fonte Nova.