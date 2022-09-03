Trindade will return to the Pantanal with a sinister message to Alcides; see when | come around

Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will reappear in Pantanal — Photo: Globo

“It looks like there’s a haunting coming”, says Trindade.

“I believe in the Cross, Ave Maria…”, Alcides will begin, with fear.

“Is that how you welcome an old friend?”, the Cramulhion will reply.

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will be scared — Photo: Globo

Until the Cramulhão gives the message:

“I just came to say that disgrace will smile around here sooner than expected…”

Trindade (Gabriel Sater) in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will be uncomfortable and will realize what it is about — Photo: Globo

“Get out of there, Cramulhão! Repeat that, I’ll stab you under the knife, excommunicated!”, Alcides replied, terrified.

Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will disappear soon after — Photo: Globo

Remember Trinidad’s goodbye:

Trindade sings with Eugenio

