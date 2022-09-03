TSE orders PCO to delete posts that associate Tebet with the death of indigenous people

posted on 09/02/2022 16:34



(credit: Press office/Simone Tebet)

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) ordered the removal of a publication by the Partido da Causa Operária (PCO) that associated the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Simone Tebet (MDB) with the death of indigenous people. The decision was made by Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino, published this Friday (3/9).

The presidential candidate’s defense went to the TSE to contest a publication that shows a burial of an indigenous child in Mato Grosso do Sul, with the caption: “Simone Tebet is one of the representatives of the landowners of Mato Grosso do Sul, the biggest killers of indigenous people in Brazil ”. Another article on the PCO’s website calls the candidate a “Chicago Girl” and is titled “Tebet wants to relive the murders of children from the FHC Era”.

According to the decision of the minister of the TSE, the content considered offensive must be removed from the air within 24 hours, under penalty of a daily fine and with the warning of the possibility of incidence of the consequences provided for in the Electoral Law. In the magistrate’s understanding, the post may affect the honor of the presidential candidate “because they blame or associate her with the murders of Indians and children”.