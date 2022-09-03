TSE suspends campaign that links Tebet to the death of children and indigenous people

The request was made by the MDB candidate for the presidency of the Republic and was partially answered by Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino, of the Electoral Court.

Flickr / Simone Tebet – 08/28/2022

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) is a senator and candidate for the Presidency of the Republic



Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino, from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), established this Friday, 2, that electoral campaigns that attract the candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) to the death of indigenous people and children are suspended. The magistrate’s decision, which the Young pan had access, responds to a request from the candidate herself, who argued that the Workers’ Cause Party (PCO) ran an advertisement in which the candidate for the government of Mato Grosso do Sul, Magno Souza, associated it with infant deaths. “The representative also highlighted the danger in the delay of the judicial provision, having indicated that the maintenance of the dissemination of the attacked statements during the electoral period can, theoretically, have repercussions on her image as a candidate, since, in at least one of the publications capable of to stain it, there is an express reference to his candidacy, presented as ‘from the Third Way’”, highlighted the minister. If the determination is not complied with within the next 24 hours, there will be a daily fine for the acronym and the candidate. Sanseverino, however, did not prohibit the targets of the action from publishing similar advertisements.