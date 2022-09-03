Tumor of 46 kg is removed from the belly of a woman in Rio de Janeiro – Country

One 46 kg tumor was taken out of abdominal region of a 45-year-old woman during an emergency surgery performed this Wednesday (31), at Hospital São José do Avaí, in Itaperuna, Rio de Janeiro. She is 1.45 m tall and was weighing 150 kg before the procedure.

According to the general surgeon Glaucio Boechat, who performed the operation, the patient arrived at the emergency room reporting that she had difficulty breathing and pain in the abdomen.

“She arrived in serious condition, with extreme shortness of breath, she couldn’t even lie down. She even had difficulties to speak”, the professional detailed to the newspaper O Globo.

Initially, she sought assistance at the municipality’s Emergency Care Unit (UPA) due to malaise. She was then transferred to the hospital unit. At the scene, the team of specialists decided to carry out the surgical intervention, which lasted hours, according to the doctor.

After the procedure, the patient is lucid and in a stable frame, breathes without the aid of devices and eats without difficulty. She remains in the Intensive Care Center (ICU) of the hospital.

Woman had tumor five years ago

Born in Volta Grande, Minas Gerais, the patient had lived in the city of Rio de Janeiro for about 10 years. According to what the family reported to the medical team, she had the tumor for five years.

With a 23-year career, the surgeon said that this was the first time in which he acted in a case like this. “We operate a lot of serious things, this hospital is a reference for 14 municipalities, but this tumor was very large. A tumor of this size, I have never seen”, he declared to the newspaper.

The material taken from the woman was referred for a biopsy, in which it will be analyzed where the tumor started. The result must be announced within 15 days. Despite not following the patient from the beginning, Boechat explained that he cannot confirm the origin of the tumor, but believes it was in the uterus.

