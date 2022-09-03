Tumor weighing about 46 kg removed from a woman undergoing emergency surgery in Itaperuna, RJ – News

itaperuna

A medical team from Hospital São José do Ava, inin Northwest Fluminense, underwent emergency surgery to remove a tumor weighing approximately 46 kg from a woman this Wednesday (31).

According to the surgeon general, Dr. Glaucio Boechat, who performed the surgery, the patient is 45 years old, 1.53 meters tall and was thinking 150 kg. She was admitted to the unit feeling short of breath because of the tumor. The surgeon was called to verify the case and the team decided to make an emergency hospitalization for the removal of the tumor.

Also according to the doctor, the patient was born in the city of Volta Grande, in Minas Gerais, and currently lives in itaperuna. The patient reported that she had been living with the tumor for at least 5 years when she identified the problem.

The surgery lasted approximately two hours and had the participation of a team with two residents and a scrub nurse, two anesthesiologists and an anesthesia resident, three nursing assistants, in addition to the surgeon.

The material removed was sent for a biopsy to identify where the tumor had started. The doctor believes that, at first, it was in the womb. As he did not accompany the patient from the beginning, it is not possible to provide details about the appearance of the tumor.





After the surgery, the patient was admitted to the hospital’s ICU due to the major procedure and is healthy and stable. The surgeon informed that she already talks and says that she is breathing better, without the need for the help of devices.

The biopsy result should be released within 15 to 20 days.

The surgeon has been training for 23 years and reports that it is gratifying to be able to help save and improve the lives of the population.

“We are very happy to be able to help one more person through SUS. It is extremely gratifying. It is great to be able to be an instrument to help people and alleviate someone’s suffering. It is an indescribable feeling”, said Dr. Glaucio Boechat.

G1 sought out the patient’s family. Her daughter said that she is very happy with the result of the surgery, but will wait until the mother is fully recovered so she can decide if she wants to talk about the case.

Source: G1