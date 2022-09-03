UEFA Club Financial Control Committee fines Santa Clara

Azoreans fined ten thousand euros for small deviation in financial balance.

The UEFA Club Financial Control Committee (CFCB) published this Friday a series of fines and payment plans due to non-compliance with financial fair play and Santa Clara was one of the clubs targeted, being punished with a fine of ten thousand euros.

“Furthermore, the CFCB found that Santa Clara (POR) and RSC Anderlecht (BEL) reported minor breaches of the breakeven requirements. Santa Clara was fined €10,000. RSC Anderlecht was fined €100,000 unless that the club’s aggregate result for the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 financial years complies with the balance requirement,” reads the UEFA statement.

