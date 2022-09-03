UEFA fines PSG, Milan and other ‘colossus’ for violating financial fair play

O UEFA Club Financial Control Committee announced, in the form of a communiqué issued through official platforms in the early afternoon of this Friday, which imposed fines in the amount of 26 million euros to eight clubs for violating the rules of financial fair play.

The highest fine, in the amount of ten million euros, was imposed on Paris Saint-Germain, followed by the one imposed on AS Roma, a team led by Portuguese coach José Mourinho, of five million euros.

Inter Milan were ordered to pay €4 million, Juventus €3.5 million, AC Milan €2 million, and Besiktas €600,000. Finally, Monaco and Marseille will have to pay €300,000 each.

The total value could, however, ‘shoot’ to 146 million euros if these eight clubs do not put their accounts ‘in the green’ at the end of the next three years. Here, too, the highest fine of €65 million will punish the French champions.

In the event of default, AS Roma will have to pay €35 million, Inter Milan €26 million, Juventus €23 million, AC Milan €15 million, Besiktas €4 million, and Monaco and Marseille two million euros each.

