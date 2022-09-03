UEFA imposes €65m fine on Paris SG – PSG

beyond having ‘flagged’ FC Porto, UEFA also announced an agreement with eight teams that violated Financial Fair Play for the payment of fines amounting to a total of 172 million euros. Of this amount, €26 million will have to be paid, while the remaining €146 million will be conditionally withheld, and may or may not be effectively withheld if the clubs are able to fulfill the assumptions of the signed agreement. Among the sanctioned teams, the highlight goes to Paris SG, which sees a fine of more than a third of the total amount imposed: 65 million euros. Of this amount, clarifies UEFA, €10M will be immediately applied as a fine to the French, leaving the remaining €55M ‘stuck’ to the condition. In addition to the French, AS Roma (€35M in total, €5M in staff), Inter Milan (€26M in total, €4M in staff), Juventus (€23M in total, -€3.5M in staff) were also fined. , AC Milan (15M€ in total, -2M€ in staff), Besiktas (4 in total, 600M€ in staff), Marseille and Monaco (2M€ in total, 300M€ in staff).

These funds, it should be noted, can be withdrawn from the amount receivable for participating in competitions or paid by clubs directly. In this respect, clubs have the power of choice.