“Uncancelled” by SBT, how did Casos de Família come about?

Canceled and then “uncancelled” in recent days, Casos de Família has been on SBT’s programming schedule for 18 years and was developed as a “secret project” by a group of Peruvians hired by Silvio Santos. The information was initially published by Folha de S. Paulo in April 2004.

Described as a program that discusses common themes of everyday life and involving conflicts, Casos de Família had its first episode aired on May 17, 2004 under the command of Regina Volpato. She was at Band News and accepted the challenge of being at the forefront of a format that was widely used in the 90’s and early 2000’s.

If before the genre was called “telebarraco”, Volpato conducted the program in a way that this label fell apart. “I find it pejorative [o rótulo]. If we look at the 9 pm soap opera, the show’s stories are less uncomfortable because they are true”, he told the newspaper O Globo in June 2005, when he had just celebrated one year on SBT.

Without giving the lowland a chance, Volpato said that he changed the way he conducts and investigates cases. “Not airing a fake case gave my show more credibility. […] The commitment is to listen to both sides of the conflict and make people look for a way out. We avoid giving solutions because everyone knows about his life. Some cases you don’t solve, but forward.”

Casos de Família premiered new phase in 2009

Five years later, Silvio Santos decided to reformulate the attraction. In her old blog, the presenter justified her departure and acknowledged: “I managed to transform a type of discredited and discredited program into something innovative. And of value. So much so that today it is a reference”.

Christina Rocha took on the new format, which started to count with more arguments. The audience responded immediately and remained intact on the schedule until 2013, when it quickly moved to a weekly and evening show. It didn’t work out and soon he returned to the SBT afternoons.

Casos de Família only broke down with the time change to the 2:20 pm band at the end of November 2021. Since then, it has not been able to repeat its good performance, even though it is now leveraged by the rerun of Esmeralda (2004-2005).

The program presented by Rocha entered the SBT tightrope, according to the OnScreen reported in May firsthand. The executives wanted to take him off the grid, but they forgot to warn Silvio Santos, who ordered him not to go off the air. Now, he has gained survival and also investments.

Christina Rocha looked forward to new challenges after Casos de Família

Two days after the news of the show’s cancellation, the presenter had used her social networks to say what her new paths would be from there. “What I can tell you is the following: I’m very strong”, she began, warning that she had “a thousand options” for the public to meet her, regardless of the Family Cases.

“Now one thing I know: I really want to have new challenges. Having new challenges is very good because when you spend a lot of time doing something, you get a little ‘accommodated’, so to speak.”

However, Casos de Família will continue on the SBT schedule. The broadcaster’s statement at the end of August pointed out that the attraction would end next Wednesday (7), but Silvio Santos, who played the project personally in 2004 and later in the reformulation in 2009, did not want to take it off the air.