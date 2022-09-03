Uruguay releases list with Arrascaeta, Varela, Piquerez, Bruno Méndez and Canobbio for friendlies | international football

The Uruguayan national team released this Friday a pre-list of squads for friendlies for the next FIFA date, in September. With 41 names, among them five who work in Brazilian football appear: Varela and Arrascaeta, from Flamengo, Piquerez, from Palmeiras, Bruno Méndez, from Corinthians, and Canobbio, from Athletico-PR.

Cuts will be made for the final call. Coach Diego Alonso’s men will face Iran and Qatar on September 23 and 27, respectively. The matches will take place in Vienna, capital of Austria. There are no Campeonato Brasileiro games scheduled for the period.

1 of 1 Uruguay squad for friendlies in September — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Uruguay squad for friendlies in September — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

For the attack, veterans Suárez and Cavani – now players from Nacional and Valencia – were remembered, as was Darwin Núñez, Liverpool’s main signing for the season.

+ See the World Cup table

Uruguay is in Group H of the World Cup, which also has Portugal, Ghana and South Korea. The Uruguayan’s debut in Qatar will take place on the 24th, at 10 am (Brasília time), against the Asian team.

See all names on the list: