USA: Expert cites main areas of work with vacancies in the country

Working and living in the United States is the dream of many Brazilians, who can have this achievement through EB-2 and EB-3 visas, second Daniel Toledolawyer who works in the field of International Law. The modalities are based on job offers in the country, and provide a Green Card to its holders, and the benefit is extended to the spouse and children up to 21 years of age as long as they are single.

The partner of Toledo Associated Lawyers explains that there are some professions that are currently most in demand in the North American country, especially in the area of ​​technology.

“This is a sector that is growing and in full development, with many industries and startups being created. Professionals in this sector must present a well-formulated curriculum and maintain a good profile on LinkedIn so that these companies can better see the skills that the applicant Currently, the areas of traffic engineering and systems development are the most sought after and the ones with the greatest chance of success when applying for a permanent residence visa in the USA.”

The second sector that most needs manpower, according to the specialist, is civil construction. Engineers, architects and even those who will work directly on the works can perfectly suit the American market, full of vacancies.

“Obviously, these professionals will need to validate their diploma to obtain a work permit in the country. The United States has large undertakings in the real estate area and Brazilians, who work in this segment, should be aware of these opportunities.”

US job market has vacancies for Brazilians, says expert.(Image: Pexes)

According to the specialist in International Law, the health area is also one of the areas that most need professionals. There is a great demand for nurses and doctors and, as for those who work in civil construction, the validation of the diploma is also necessary. The area of ​​psychology, according to Daniel, is one of those with the most open positions, especially for Brazilians who can serve the Brazilian community in the United States.

“Many of my clients have already asked for a referral to a psychologist and we really don’t know them. It’s an area that can be well explored.”

Ending the list of professions in greatest demand for immigrants in the US, the administrative and legal sectors also need professionals.

“I usually combine the two areas because several movements in business administration encompass the legal area. In many cases, I see people in the United States in need of legal services in Brazil. So the professional would not even need to obtain a license to work on American soil .”

Judgment validation, trademark and patent registration, divorce registration, powers of attorney, in addition to a series of other functions that the Brazilian lawyer licensed in Brazil can exercise within the North American country. “Obviously, based on Brazilian legislation and serving the Brazilian community”declares the lawyer.

In the administrative area, asset management is something of great need for Brazilians living in the US, says Toledo. There are a number of items that can be explored in this sense, with people who want to manage their assets in Brazil, whether real estate or companies, but do not know how to do it without having a financial professional to guide them. “This is a gigantic market of opportunities”concludes Toledo.