Vasco’s most expensive reinforcement in 2022 talks about his situation and turns on the alert in the board

The player gave an interview to the Chilean radio and commented on conversations with his managers to define the future

the chilean midfielder Carlos Palacios arrived in Brazil surrounded by expectations. Hired by Internationalthe athlete, however, did not respond and embittered the bench in the Colorado and rarely entered the games.

O Vasco decided to believe in the player’s potential and hired him, for around R$ 8 million – the club’s biggest investment for the season. palaces he was considered the main jewel of Chilean football and a great promise for the future.

Since arriving at Vasco, however, did not follow a very different path than in Porto Alegre. Despite the opportunities, it did not yield as expected and, today, it is a reserve. His best moment was the beautiful free-kick goal scored, the only one since he arrived in Brazil.

palaces gave an interview to the Chilean radio station “ADN” and acknowledged the difficulty he has to adapt to Brazilian football, but he went further. He stated that he has been talking to his managers about new career paths.

“I’m open to new possibilities. Here it’s a little difficult, how things work, the way clubs work. That’s my personal opinion. I’m seeing the possibilities, talking to my representatives to find what’s best for me. to play and compete again. That’s what I’m going to prioritize right now”, said palaces.