Verstappen drives fans wild and takes pole in Holland – Formula 1 News

ALL ABOUT THE F1 NETHERLANDS GP CLASSIFICATION | briefing

As promised in free practice throughout Friday and Saturday morning (3), the fight for pole position for the Formula 1 Dutch GP delivered a dispute between three teams for pole position in Zandvoort. Ferrari, Red Bull and, yes, Mercedes, didn’t let go throughout the qualifying period. In the end, Max Verstappen got the better of Red Bull and took pole at the circuit located on the edge of the North Sea.

Even on a weekend when he didn’t always find himself with the car and where Red Bull had company and threat from Ferrari and Mercedes, Verstappen did what the Orange Sea expected when taking the stands at home: overcome the others.

The entire qualifying period showed an exchange of hands between Verstappen and the two Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, in first position. Mercedes never led, but Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were always very close and indicating that fighting was possible. So it was until the end. Verstappen beat Leclerc by 0s021 and Sainz by 0s092. Small fractions of a hundredth, only.

Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on the second row, although he was unable to actually participate in the battle in Q3. Sergio Pérez, who still rode at the end and closed the classification with a yellow flag, will start in fifth. George Russell, Lando Norris, Mick Schumacher, Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll round out the top-10.

Max Verstappe takes the lead at Zandvoort (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out how the ranking went:

The sun was shining in the sky over Zandvoort, on the shores of the North Sea, as Formula 1 braced itself to begin the time-stamping that would set the starting grid for the Dutch GP. No rain on the radar, but the hottest activity since France: 26°C ambient temperature, but 39°C on the circuit’s asphalt.

Free practice presented different challenges. Max Verstappen had problems on Friday and changed the gearbox, he rode little and could not overcome the general performance of Ferrari and an impressive Mercedes. Sergio Pérez had no problems, but it was very difficult to find the car and walked less than his teammate.

Mercedes surprised and put George Russell and Lewis Hamilton very close to Ferrari. Charles Leclerc was the fastest in practice, but he couldn’t open even 1s for Russell. It was the most interesting situation for the Silver Arrows in reaching a rank in 2022.

Sebastian Vettel was out right away (Photo: Aston Martin)

Q1 – Verstappen leads, while Ricciardo and Vettel are eliminated

Strong at the beginning of the weekend’s activities, Haas was the one who decided to start taking advantage of the track in qualifying. Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher were the first two on the track. So, fast lap: Kevin got the better of the comparison. As the track began to fill up, Guanyu Zhou was the first to beat Magnussen’s time with Alfa Romeo. Valtteri Bottas did the opposite and ended up worse than Schumacher.

When Ferrari and Red Bull took over the track, Mercedes and Alpine were the only teams still in the garage with 12 minutes to go in the opening phase of the activity. Before the best cars on the grid had a chance to complete a lap, Lance Stroll dropped into the lead. Aston Martin got off to a good start to the weekend’s work, unlike the Alfa Romeo of Zhou and Bottas.

Lando Norris took the lead for an instant, 0s4 better than teammate Daniel Ricciardo, but Max Verstappen was already on his way to take the lead. That’s what he did when he recorded 1min11s317, more than enough to return to the pits and end his participation in Q1.

Pierre Gasly complained to AlphaTauri about an unsafe release of Norris by McLaren as they left the pit lane. In fact, the TV image showed that the English team was not very careful, even though the race director quickly announced that they would assess the situation after qualifying. Probably for a financial fine.

The Ferraris were unable to overtake Verstappen. Carlos Sainz was 0s450 slower and even better than Leclerc. The Monegasque would try again, but would only be able to pass his teammate and be 0s126 behind.

The Mercedes duo, on the other hand, when they finally took to the track after Alpine, did not worry anyone. Russell and Hamilton jumped to third and fourth times, well positioned. Fernando Alonso put Alpine in the top-10, something Esteban Ocon did not do at first.

Q1 was coming to an end with both McLarens threatened, as well as Ocon and Sebastian Vettel. It was time to see who would make it out of harm’s way.

Ocon and Norris managed to escape. Norris, with leftovers, made the fifth time; Ocon, not so much, was the 13th. But Vettel and Ricciardo failed. Daniel was extremely slow, while Vettel missed in the final attempt and went off the track. In this way, Bottas was in 16th place and opened the line of those eliminated, which included Ricciardo, Magnussen, Vettel and Nicholas Latifi.

Esteban Ocon starts only in 12th place (Photo: AFP)

Q2 – Sainz takes on Verstappen and leads as Alpine ends the day

As soon as the green flag appeared for the second part of practice, Williams sent Alexander Albon onto the track. However, as soon as the Thai entered, red flag. The reason was an orange flag, a problem for the organization of the Dutch GP since last year, thrown right in the middle of the track and spreading smoke.

In addition to the flare, Albon warned the team that there were also many pigeons scattered across a sector of the track. Either way, the interruption lasted eight minutes until the pit lane opened again.

For the time lost, the track filled up quickly after the session resumed. When Verstappen appeared, the crowd went wild in the stands. And the world champion thanked him on the track: for the first time over the weekend, someone dropped below 1min11s: he made 1min10s927. Pérez followed far and turned 0s4 behind.

Someone threw a flare on the track. The result was this (Photo: Reproduction/F1)

Hamilton approached, taking a lot from the W13. The seven-time champion was 1min11s0, 0s148 slower than Verstappen, but better than Russell and the two Ferraris. In fact, the red cars turned time that didn’t guarantee either of them in Q3 and went to the pits. Stroll and Norris were in front of the two.

The track was empty as usual after the first round of laps. It was again Albon who chose to go out before the others, with just over four minutes on the clock, to open the final time-taking round. Alex was in tenth place and fighting for a spot in Q3. It even improved the lap, but kept the same position.

Leclerc managed to equal Verstappen in the space of 1min10s, but behind the home driver. Sainz, on the other hand, clocked 1min10s814 and took the lead in the intermediate sector of the classification. Russell flew evenly and jumped to second place. Hamilton took the previous lap and was fifth, followed by Norris, Pérez, Stroll, Mick Schumacher and Yuki Tsunoda.

In this way, Pierre Gasly finished in 11th place and opened the list of eliminated. Right behind him, Ocon and Alonso—who complained about the traffic caused by Pérez—Zhou and Albon.

Max Verstappen is propelled by the Orange Sea in the Netherlands (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Q3 – And who else would it be? Verstappen makes Dutch fans delirious

Red Bull decided to open the track as soon as possible in Q3, did not want to wait to be last and leave knowing what it would need to do to overcome rivals. Verstappen came back to impose himself and put 1min10s515 on the clock. He came back impressive even with a small mistake in turn three and that ended up being 0s562 better than Pérez’s time.

Leclerc, however, made no mistake. The Monegasque reached 1min10s456 and took the lead in Q3, while Hamilton passed in third, followed by Sainz. The four separated by less than 0s3. Russell, like Pérez, did not do well and was sixth at the time.

Norris, Tsunoda and Schumacher continued the timesheets, while Stroll had technical problems. Aston Martin warned that the Canadian would not participate again and, this time, he was in tenth place. Thus, the track was empty at the six-minute mark for everyone to prepare for the final laps.

It was time to decide. Leclerc this time went first and slightly improved the lap to

1min10s363. Sainz, later, was slower than the Monegasque and opened the gate for Max, who followed. After an absolutely flying intermediate sector, Verstappen scored 1min10s342 and surpassed Leclerc by 0s021. The top three in the same tenth.

Hamilton and Russell didn’t even come close, enacting pole for the home driver and putting the Orange Sea into an uproar. Lewis starts fourth, followed by Pérez and Russell. Norris, Schumacher, Tsunoda and Stroll close the list. Practice ended with a yellow flag after Pérez rode alone and was upside down on the track.

F1 2022, Dutch GP, Zandvoort, Starting Grid:

1 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:10,342 two C LECLERC Ferrari 1:10,363 +0.021 3 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:10,434 +0.092 4 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:10,648 +0.306 5 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:11,077 +0.735 6 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:11,147 +0.805 7 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:11,174 +0.832 8 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:11,442 +1,100 9 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:12,556 +2,214 10 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 11 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:11,512 +1,170 12 AND OCON alpine 1:11,605 +1,263 13 F ALONSO alpine 1:11,613 +1,271 14 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:11,704 +1,362 15 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:11,802 +1,460 16 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:11,961 +1,619 17 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:12,041 +1,699 18 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:12,081 +1,739 19 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:12,391 +2,049 20 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:13,353 +3,011 Time 107% 1:15,266 +4,924

