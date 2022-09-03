Verstappen is disappointed with his F1 results

Credit: Verstappen (Photo: F1)

Max Verstappen was not happy with the results he obtained in the first two free practices in Zandvoort, which will host the Dutch GP this Sunday (04). After sitting out of FP1 due to a problem with his gearbox, Red Bull couldn’t find a balance for Verstappen to drive his RB18 the way he wanted in FP2.

Underperforming Verstappen was disappointed, but admits he was not surprised by the gap to his competitors.

Verstappen race at the Dutch GP

The Dutch driver started FP2 with a deficit, driving for just ten minutes during the first free practice session. With that, the classification was headed by Merererdes and Ferrari. At the end of the second free practice session, Verstappen stalled in eighth place, with a gap of almost seven tenths from Charles Leclerc.

Difference does not surprise pilot

Although his timing has let him down, Verstappen assures him this was not a big surprise for him. “To be honest, while driving I wasn’t really surprised when I saw the difference in lap time. So there are a lot of things we can improve,” Verstappen told the press.

The Dutchman is confident that changes can be made by Red Bull by Saturday. “We have the whole night to look at things and, of course, FP3 as well, and we will try, of course, to be more competitive”, highlighted the world champion.

In recent days, the driver revealed that he was looking forward to the Dutch GP, when he could race at home. In addition to cheering him up, the expectation about Verstappen is great after the show that the driver gave at the Belgian GP, ​​starting from 14th place and winning the GP.