Video shows details of Titanic wreckage in high resolution; Look

posted on 01/09/2022 13:21 / updated on 01/09/2022 13:22



(credit: Disclosure/Ocean Gate Expeditions)

With the aim of providing ever more detailed images, the scientific exploration company Ocean Gate Expeditions commands underwater expeditions in order to capture information about the vessel that sank 110 years ago. New images of the Titanic, taken in 8k resolution, managed to reveal even the name of the anchor manufacturer.

“Capturing this footage in 8K allows us to zoom in and still have 4K quality, which is critical for large-screen, immersive video projects. Even more remarkable are the phenomenal colors in this footage,” says Stockton Rush, president of OceanGate Expeditions.





The images were taken in 8k

(Photo: Publicity/Ocean Gate Expeditions)





The high resolution video also provides details of the bow, port anchor, a chain that each link weighs almost 91kg and the cargo hold. “One of the most incredible clips shows one of the single-ended boilers that fell to the ocean floor when the Titanic split in two. Notably, it was one of the single-ended boilers that was first detected when the sinking of the Titanic was identified in 1985”, points out specialist Rory Golden.

The expectation is that, with the evolution of the quality of the images, it will be possible to identify the species observed in and around the rest of the vessel. In addition to being able to more accurately document the wreckage elements and rate of decay of the Titanic.

Check out the video in 8k



“The green lights you see when we see the port anchor are from the laser scaling system. This system allows us to accurately determine the size of objects we are looking at in the camera and through the Titan submersible’s main window. The distance between the two green lights is 10 centimeters”, explains PH Nargeolet.

The Titanic Expedition, promoted by Ocean Gate Expeditionstook place in 2021 and 2022, and is expected to be continued in May 2023.

“When comparing footage and footage from 2021, we see small changes in certain areas of the wreck. Our scientific team will review the 8k, 4k and other footage captured during the 2022 Titanic Expedition for any changes. Having experts aboard the submersible Titan as we dive allows them to assess the wreck through direct observation, guide our exploration of different features of the wreck, and continue their study using the images,” concludes Rush.