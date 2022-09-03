Vítor Pereira participates in planning for 2023 even without knowing if he will stay at Corinthians | Corinthians

Vítor Pereira has already said publicly, more than once, that he will discuss his and his assistants’ stay at Corinthians in 2023 only in November, when the current season ends.

Even so, the Portuguese coach is already talking to the board about matters related to planning for the coming year. This ranges from administrative and logistical issues to assembling the cast.

Last week, Corinthians football manager Alessandro Nunes and department director Roberto de Andrade met with Vítor Pereira to give an overview of the dates for the upcoming pre-season.

– We explain a little bit about the end of the year, the vacation period, the expectation of return for 2023. It is not possible to do that when the holidays are over – said Alessandro Nunes.

The holding of the Qatar World Cup, between November 20 and December 18, changed the club calendar that year and also influences the preparation for 2023.

– I don’t know if we will have exactly one more month of preparation, precisely because of a publication from the Federation that we have to wait. It is directed to the first round of the Paulista Championship. This is what will determine when the 30 days that we have to give the athletes will be and also how much time we will have for work and pre-season before the first round. It is this interval that we are trying to find out as soon as possible to talk to our committee and detail the period of activity that athletes will have after 30 days of vacation. The 2022 calendar ends on November 13, now we need to understand when this calendar returns in 2023 to know the pre-season period – explained the Corinthian football manager.

President Duilio Monteiro Alves does not hide, both in interviews and in private conversations with Vítor Pereira, the desire to keep him at the club for another year. However, he says he respects the decision to deal with this matter only later and denies that the wait harms the plans for 2023.

“He’s an amazing, first-rate person. Everything that has been done, like the arrival of Fausto, is thinking about the future of the club, regardless of the coach who is here. We have to do the best for the club, regardless of who will be the next commander. It was like that in the purchase of Giovane, in the hiring of Fausto, so we shared everything with him, and his experience helps us – declared Duilio.

One of the decisions already taken for next year is to renew Fábio Santos’ contract. The left-back, who will turn 37 this month, has already been sought by the board to extend the bond.

Other athletes, however, will have to wait until the end of the year. These are the cases of Ramiro and Xavier, whose contracts are close to expiring, as well as Maycon, whose loan from Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk ends in December.

