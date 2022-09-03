Viviane Araujo pregnant: see photos of Joaquim’s room, the Queen’s first child

Viviane Araujo is now ready to go into motherhood and the expectation is that Joaquim, the Queen of Carnival’s first child, will be born on September 3, when she completes 40 weeks of pregnancy. This week, the actress, who has delighted internet users by showing off her big belly, lived another moment of strong emotion: the baby’s room is ready!

Joaquim’s room was developed by Grão de Gente, a company specializing in baby and early childhood products. The actress chose a classic white bedroom with subtle blue accents.

To give an atmosphere of peace and coziness, the room was decorated with teddy bears, balloons, pet pictures and pillows. To ensure all serenity for Joaquim, details with lace, ruffles and bows also make up the environment. Check out all the photos in the gallery above!

VIVIANE ARAUJO ON SON’S ROOM: ‘EXACTLY AS I IMAGINED’

In a statement sent by Grão de Gente, Viviane got emotional when commenting on the result of Joaquim’s little room. “I get emotional just looking at it. It’s exactly as I imagined: the white details, as I wanted, and in very subtle blue. It’s beautiful, it’s very beautiful”, declared the muse.

Viviane also celebrated the new phase of her life and her gratitude for being about to welcome Joaquim into the world. “It’s all magical to me, it’s all new too. But I wanted to say how happy I am, how fulfilled I am, how grateful I am to God for living this moment.“, said.