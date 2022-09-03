Viviane Araújo shows her baby’s room ready for the 1st time

Actress Viviane Araújo is delighted with her baby’s room ready

The actress Viviane Araújo shared with fans another very special moment of her pregnancy. The famous will be a mom for the first time! The long-awaited heir should arrive in the next few days, as the artist has completed 40 weeks of pregnancy.

She is expecting a boy, who will be called Joaquim. The little one is the result of her relationship with the businessman Guilherme Militão, to whom she is married. On social media, the mother has already revealed that the doctors’ prediction is that the baby will be born by tomorrow, September 3.

So the expectation could not be higher. Vivi vented to followers that she can’t even sleep right now she’s so anxious for her first meeting with the puppy. In the house, preparations are all ready! In addition to the maternity bag that is all organized, Joaquim’s beautiful little room was delivered.

Of course, the actress made a point of showing the beautiful result of the already completed project. The most special room in the whole house Viviane Araújo and Guilherme Militão was planned in very light colors, with a predominance of white, cream and a few touches of blue. To decorate, the dads opted for delicate plush toys and items with a teddy bear print.

“Finally, I’m going to share with you what I’ve been wanting so much. You know I’m living the happiest moment of my life. I don’t even need to say how much I’m overflowing with happiness and love with the arrival of Joaquim, my prince. A blessing in my life and in the life of my husband, of our family”, said the artist in her profile.

Vivi added: “There are several moments that make us realize that we are going to be a mother. One of the most delicious moments of motherhood, of pregnancy, is when you start to idealize and plan how the little room will be. All the details. His room is a dream and exactly the way I imagined it, with a wealth of details. I am delighted”.

the fans of Viviane Araújo also approved the result. “May it be used with good health”, wished a follower. Another was amazed: “That’s beautiful. Joaquim will love it”. One praised: “Congratulations, all in good taste! Be happy in this new stage of your life, many blessings.” And yet another said: “What perfection.”

