VW Kombi is one of the attractions of this year’s festival

It may seem strange, but the VW Kombi will be one of the attractions at Rock in Rio this year. Of course, the Volkswagen van will not be taking to one of the stages of the event to perform a presentation, but both the past and the modern present of the iconic model will be present at the event.

That’s because Volkswagen, which is one of the sponsors of Rock in Rio this year, decided to take advantage of the music festival to show ID.Buzz for the first time in Brazil. Anyone who follows the Auto+ knows that the van is a kind of electric van, after all the model pays homage to the old lady with its two-tone paint job and VW do Brasil itself calls the ID.Buzz an electric van.

And to bring the public closer to this family relationship between the two models, Volkswagen decided to bring a classic VW Kombi to stand next to its electric-powered sister. The chosen unit was “Corujinha”, as the first generation of the Kombi in Brazil is informally known.

In this way, it will be possible to see up close how the history of the VW van began, when it was a project derived from the Beetle and with an air-cooled rear engine, and also how modernity crossed the history of one of the most iconic models of all time. . The classic Kombi and the ID.Buzz will be on display on Route 85 of the festival.

Electric VW Kombi details

Already sold in Europe, the VW ID.Buzz has a 204 hp electric motor that drives the model’s rear axle – just like the Kombi with its classic gasoline boxer engine. The electric van is 4.71 m long, 1.98 m wide and 1.93 m high. The model is 26 cm longer, 26 cm wider and 9 cm lower than the original Kombi.

In the old continent, all this year’s production of ID.Buzz has already been sold. According to data from Automotive News Europe, the electric Kombi has already had around 10,000 units sold even before going to dealerships. This shows how much the model pleased the public, who are buying the van based on critical reviews and images of the car on the internet.

