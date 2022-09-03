“We don’t have conditions…”; Gabriel Sater – the ‘Trinity’ of Pantanal’

the actor of wetland he gave an interview to Caras magazine and, in love, opened his heart to his wife. The actor told how the two met there at the beginning, 16 years ago, and also his partner’s opinion about Trindade’s love scenes in Pantanal and even about children.

Asked if his wife was jealous of the moments in which his character declared himself to Irma (Camila Morgado), he said he did not. “She knows how much I love her and that I’m crazy about her. She even asks me to be more truthful on stage, because she knows that my accomplishment is ours, my career is ours”, it started. Ahead, he lavishes praise on his partner: “Paula is a very chic woman, culturally speaking, and best of all, we are friends, as well as husband and wife.”he explained.

The son of Pantanal man Almir Sater said that it was at work that he met his wife. This was only possible because the producer was present at the launch of their first musical album. “She said I looked ugly in the publicity photo of the show, but it gave me morals”jokingly, even added that his beloved is his ‘lucky charm’.

16 years together is a long time and the subject of being parents couldn’t be left untouched. The 40-year-old actor reported that he believes the time is not right yet. “We are not in a position to handle it now. We don’t have family around and our life is a hurricane. For now, our utmost dedication is to our dogs.”emphasized about the five dogs they have together.