Wesley Safadão opens the game about fight with Gusttavo Lima

Wesley Safadão spoke about the controversy with Gusttavo Lima. After the repercussion that the two artists did not like each other and that Safadão denied having a musical partnership with Andressa Suita’s husband, he decided to talk about it.

“Each hour is something they invent about me, I’m used to it. Gusttavo is a great artist, I respect his walk a lot. There’s room for him, for me and for all those who run after their goals, like us”, said Wesley Safadão.

Gusttavo-Lima-versus-Wesley-Safadão rivalry — Two of the greatest male artists in the country, Gusttavo Lima and Wesley Safadão, sometimes find each other strange. The first beef happened in 2018, while Wesley Safadão fought war with his ex over the child support amounts. At the time, Gusttavo dropped a hint in the middle of one of his shows saying that the “father” has to pay child support. In July of this year, after Gusttavo said he was being boycotted by people who booked shows on the same day and time as his, the public soon linked the new indirect to Safadão. The forrozeiro denied it, but even so, the two no longer follow each other on Instagramreproduction Gusttavo Lima and Wesley Safadão Gusttavo Lima and Wesley SafadãoReproduction (Metropolis montage) Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 wesley safadão gusttavo lima Wesley Safadão and Gusttavo Lima disclosure Gusttavo Lima and Wesley Safadão Truce: Gusttavo Lima and Wesley Safadão will sing at the same festivalPlayback / Instagram 0

“There is no such thing as not wanting to record with him, nor did it exist, I even think I’m the artist who has made the most partnerships, there are more than 150 to date with artists from all over Brazil”, argued the singer.

The information about the disagreement between the singers was exposed in the LeoDias column. According to the journalist, the bullshit has existed since 2015, when a feat was offered and denied by Safadão.

remember

In 2015, Gusttavo Lima was still trying to recover from financial bankruptcy. Two years earlier, in 2013, he talked about giving up his career after having to sell all his assets and start living on rent. In short, the singer was at the time of the beginning of his resumption.

Meanwhile, 2015 was the year of Wesley Safadão. He exploded from north to south with the song Camarote. Overnight, Brazil knew a new music idol. And that’s when it all happened: at different times, Gusttavo asked Wesley to record a feat with him, as it would help him a lot. And the answer was no.

Three years later, Gusttavo reappears with Apelido Carinhoso and all of Brazil sang “Ainda não chama de bebe”, and the word baby becomes one of the singer’s trademarks. The years passed but Gusttavo doesn’t forget that when he needed it most, he was not helped.

Last year, the sertanejo closed a deal with the company Vybbe, owned by Xand Avião, a direct competitor of Wesley. Now the artists from this office open GL shows at Buteco.