‘What did Bolsonaro do here other than offer a weapon?’, asks Lula during campaign in MA | Elections 2022 in Maranhão

The PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said this Saturday (3), during a campaign agenda in Maranhão, that President Jair Bolsonaro did nothing for the state “except to offer a weapon”.
Lula was making a speech at the end of a meeting with coconut breakers, in São Luís, and asking supporters for help to win votes, when he mentioned Bolsonaro.
“We are going to work hard, we have 29 days ahead of us [até o primeiro turno das eleições]. We have to dedicate ourselves, each person who calls on the cell phone, you already speak; each person you keep in touch on ‘zap’, you speak too. And, if a bolsonarista calls, you ask if anyone knows what work he did here in Maranhão. What did Bolsonaro do here in Maranhão other than offer a weapon and curse Flávio Dino because he was taking care of the people at the time of the pandemic? “, Lula spoke.
Fávio Dino is a former governor of Maranhão and a candidate for the Senate for the PSB.
During his speech, Lula also once again promised the creation of ministries, including that of Women.
“We are going to recreate the Ministry of Women and we are going to create the Ministry of Native Peoples, so that we can have people being marginalized with ministry as well.”