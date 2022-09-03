What does your blood type have to do with your chance of having a stroke?

A study published in the journal neurologyfrom the American Academy of Neurology, pointed out the relationship between genetic variants linked to the blood type and the risk of having early cerebrovascular accident (stroke) . The researchers pooled 48 studies of stroke in young adults with data from 16,927 people who had a stroke and 576,353 people who did not from North America, Europe and Asia. The study indicated that people with type A blood are the most likely to have the episode.

Among people who had a stroke, 5,825 had an early-onset stroke, before age 60, and 9,269 had a late-onset stroke, after age 60. In the search for genetic variants linked to the problem, scientists looked at all chromosomes and found a link. between early stroke and an area that includes the gene that determines blood type – A, AB, B or O.

After dividing the volunteers by blood type and adjusting for sex and other factors, the researchers found that the group with type A blood had a 16% higher risk of having an early stroke than people with other blood types. On the opposite side are people with type O: they had a 12% lower risk of having a stroke in relation to others.

“Non-O blood types were once associated with a risk of early stroke, but the results of our meta-analysis showed a stronger link between these blood types with early stroke compared with late stroke, and in linking risk primarily to blood type A, ”explained, in a statement, study author Braxton Mitchell, from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in the United States.

The researchers say that more studies need to be done to understand how stroke develops and that the results of this research can guide preventive treatments for early episodes of stroke.