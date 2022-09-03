What stocks are cheap to invest in?

How do you know if a stock is cheap? The share price does not always reveal whether it has a good discount or not. A stock that costs BRL 2 reais may seem cheap, but what if the stock cost BRL 1 a year ago?

In fact, it’s not just the share price history that counts. The financial health of the company and how much profit it makes weigh heavily. That’s why the market created a formula to know if a stock is cheap or not.

The calculation divides the share price by the earnings per share the company has. It’s called Price to Earnings, or P/E. The lower this number, the theoretically cheaper this action is. This, however, should not be the only indicator to be evaluated before buying a stock. That’s because certain companies may be in trouble. Therefore, experts recommend disregarding businesses that have a P/E below 1x.

The TradeMap platform made a survey with the xepa of the month of August. Companies with accumulated losses in the last 12 months were not considered in the sample. Check the list with the P/E and the share value:

Marfrig (MRFG3) 1.36 – BRL 13 Bradespar (BRAP4) 1.43 – R$ 21.47 Usiminas (USIM5) 1.64 – BRL 8.16 Gerdau Metalúrgica (GOAU4) 2.03 – R$ 9.90 Gerdau (GGBR4) 2.46 – R$ 23.90 Petrobras (PETR4 and PETR3) 2.62 – BRL 33.85 and BRL 37.84 Sugar Loaf (PCAR3) 2.92 – BRL 20.55 Voucher (VALE3) 2.95 – BRL 63 JBS (JBSS3) 3.06 – BRL 29 Braskem (BRKM5) 3.89 – BRL 30.46

But is it worth buying them all just because they are cheap?

Not. A low P/E means that the market is not very confident in the business or — on the contrary — that there is an opportunity to invest in a cheap stock. To know which of the two possibilities an action fits into, it is necessary to analyze each company on a case-by-case basis. Look:

Marfrig – After, on the 30th, BRF (BRFS3) announced that Miguel de Souza Gularte, current president of Marfrig, will leave the company to assume the position of global CEO of the owner of Sadia, the market returned to speculate. Chances are that Marfrig, BRF’s biggest shareholder, will increase its stake in the rival. For this reason, and due to the company’s good results, Eleven recommends purchase with a target price of R$40. Today, the paper is worth R$13, which would represent an appreciation of 193% in 12 months.

Bradespar – It is the branch of Bradesco with stakes in large companies. In the second quarter, the company’s profit (R$ 992.2 million) fell 55.7% in relation to the same quarter last year. The reason was the fall in the results of Vale (VALE3), in which Bradespar has a stake. XP believes that Vale and, consequently, Bradespar should have better results in the next 12 months and therefore recommends purchase. The current price is R$ 21.47 and the estimate is for an increase of 52%, to R$ 32.80.

Usiminas- The company announced that it will invest in repairs and renovations in stations at the Ipatinga plant, in Minas Gerais. The resources for this increase the company’s expenses. So the gains may be smaller going forward. For the XP broker, the recommendation is neutral: it’s not time to sell or buy.

Gerdau Metalúrgica – For XP, it’s a good buy and cheap. The expectation is for a target price of R$15.1 in 12 months (52% above the current R$9.90). The risk is a drop in metal prices and a slowdown in demand for steel in the world.

Gerdau – Itaú BBA recommends the share, with a target price of R$34 (against the current R$23.90). But he says that the expectation is that the price of steel will fall in the next 12 months. So the gains may be smaller.

Petrobras- Although it suffers from political risks, Petrobras is a good choice, according to Safra. The company had higher revenues, driven by more exports of oil products and less imports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

But Itaú BBA says there isn’t as much potential for the shares anymore, after the billion-dollar dividends the company is paying. The bank cut the target price of shares from R$43 to R$38, in the case of PETR4, which still represents a 10.2% increase in relation to the current value. For PETR3, XP has a target price of R$47.30 (a 25% increase) for the share that currently costs R$37.77.

Sugar Loaf – Acquisition rumors have been around the company for years. Rumors aside, Itaú BBA does not recommend buying or selling. Pão advanced the receipt of R$ 2 billion for the sale of Extra stores to Assaí (ASAI3). Part of the amount received will be used to early redeem its debentures and improve the company’s cost of debt, but there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the company.

OK – In August, among the 20 companies with the biggest drops, fifteen had a drop of more than R$ 1 billion, according to a TradeMap survey. Vale leads this list – the mining company’s market value fell by R$24.1 billion, from R$320.2 billion at the end of July to R$296.1 billion in August.

For this reason, four companies – JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Inter Invest and Genial Investimentos -, according to TradeMap, reduced their expectations of gain, although they still recommend the purchase. JP Morgan, for example, lowered the share’s target price from R$127 to R$109. Today it costs R$63.

JBS – Goldman Sachs recommends the purchase, betting that the stock will appreciate 79% in 12 months, reaching R$ 56 (from the current R$ 29. What motivates the growth, according to GS, is that profitability can be sequentially better in the third quarter with increased sales in the US, due to the hot summer and more barbecues being held.The expectation of a more moderate inflation here also helps.

Braskem – Banco BTG Pactual, Apollo Global Management and Unipar submitted individual proposals for the purchase of the plastics manufacturer. But the process has not advanced, according to the press. The company has had tighter margins and that’s why Bank of America (BofA) lowered its expectations, cutting the target share price from R$80 to R$55 – the current price is R$30.46. Even so, the recommendation is to buy.