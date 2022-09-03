What the photo of documents found by the FBI in Trump’s mansion reveals

9 hours ago

Credit, US Department of Justice photo caption, This is the image released by the Ministry of Justice of some of the documents found in Mar-a-Lago

The agents were dressed in plainclothes, carried no weapons and carried a court order, elements that were supposed to signify a discreet operation. However, it wasn’t.

The search carried out by the FBI on August 8 in Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s Florida (USA) residence, opened not only a political battle – in which the former president presents himself as a victim of persecution -, but also exposed a legal case of important dimensions.

During the search in Mar-a-Lago, federal agents collected more than 20 boxes that included more than a hundred documents marked with varying degrees of classification: from confidential to top-secret.

Most of these documents were found in the warehouse and others were in Trump’s office.

The search in Mar-a-Lago came after months of negotiations between the National Archives of the United States, which by law owns all documents produced during each presidency, and Trump’s lawyers.

In January of this year, Trump delivered 15 boxes of documents and other items to the National Archives. Upon analysis, it was discovered that among them were 184 classified documents, 25 of which contained information marked “top secret”.

This triggered alerts and led to a request for the Department of Justice to investigate possible mishandling of confidential files, which, after numerous efforts, led to the order of a judge authorizing the FBI to carry out the recent Mar-a-Lago search. .

As Asha Rangappa, a lawyer and former FBI agent, explains, the discovery of more such material at Trump’s residence, after he allegedly had already delivered all the material in his possession, puts the former president in a complex situation.

“He’s at great legal risk. This is a pretty straightforward case for the Justice Department in relation to the other things they’ve investigated Trump for, because it’s essentially an issue of unauthorized possession of government documents and national defense information, and the proof is simply their presence in Mar-a-Lago,” Rangappa told the BBC.

On Wednesday, Trump’s lawyers said in a court filing that Trump’s keeping confidential files at his Florida residence “should never have been cause for alarm.” They further argued that the search at Mar-a-Lago was “unprecedented, unnecessary and without legal support”.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The FBI searched Trump’s Florida mansion on Aug.

A curious element that recently emerged in the midst of the investigation was a photograph contained in a document sent to the courts by the Department of Justice, in which some of the materials found in Trump’s house can be seen and which give some indications about the case. Here are three things this image shows:

1. Where was the photograph taken?

The image shows a black carpet with golden floral motifs on top of which are a series of documents, some of which have “SECRET/SCI” written in red and others “TOP SECRET/SCI”.

In the lower right corner, you can see a box in which several framed paintings of the same size appear, but you can only see the first one, which shows a cover of Time magazine and which corresponds to the March 4, 2019 cover of that magazine, which prints the faces of the Democratic Party leaders who at the time aspired to compete with Trump in the 2020 election.

The former president is known for his fondness for framed Time magazine covers.

To the left of the image is a kind of nude curtain and what appears to be a blue curtain.

None of these elements, however, allow you to quickly determine where the photo was taken.

However, Trump himself confirmed that it is Mar-a-Lago, when on August 31 he complained in a message published on his social network Truth Social about the way the documents were placed on the carpet.

“Terrible how the FBI, during the search in Mar-a-Lago, randomly threw documents on the floor (perhaps pretending I did!) and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see. They thought they wanted to keep them in secret? Lucky I disqualified them!” he wrote.

2. How was the registration done?

Despite the former president’s insinuations, this way of exposing and photographing evidence of recovered material is a customary FBI practice that ensures that each object is taken into account and cataloged correctly.

Credit, US Department of Justice photo caption, In the photo is the ruler used by the FBI to show the real size of objects.

Although at first glance the documents appear to be scattered randomly, they are usually placed in such a way that they can be recognized by their labels.

One element that seems to confirm this is the fact that in the lower and central part of the photo there is a kind of L-shaped ruler that allows researchers to have a reference on the real size of the photographed objects.

Another indicator is a small paper plate placed next to the documents that says 2A. This serves to point out where these items are being included in the inventory that is made up of collected items.

3. What kind of documents did they find?

Many of the documents you see in the image have “secret” written in red letters, but there is a wide variety of possibilities here.

Credit, US Department of Justice

According to The Washington Post, the government has different colored covers that indicate a document’s classification level, ranging from blue (confidential) to orange (top secret).

In the photo you can see several documents with labels that say “SECRET/SCI” and “TOP SECRET/SCI”

SCI is a code that indicates that the distribution of this material is controlled and restricted to a subgroup within the people who are authorized to see information at that level (secret, top secret, etc).

Some of the documents photographed include an inscription that reads “UP TO HCS-P/SI/TK”. This means that it includes material that falls into these different categories.

HCS-P is a code that indicates that information was obtained through human intelligence sources. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence Classification Manual states that it is used to protect the most sensitive human intelligence operations, information obtained from clandestine sources and/or through especially sensitive human intelligence sources or methods, and certain linked capabilities or technologies. or used in support of human intelligence operations.

SI is a code that stands for Special Intelligence and specifically refers to intelligence information obtained by monitoring foreign communications signals.

TK is a code that serves to designate the information that is obtained through spy satellites.

At least one of the documents seen in the photograph has the code “SECRET/ORCON-USGOV-NOFORN” inscribed. This indicates that whoever produced this material controls its distribution (ORCON) and that it cannot be shared with allied governments (NOFORN).