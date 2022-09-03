What to do with paper after the stock offering? – Money Times

O capitalization process of IRB (IRBR3) reinforces confidence in the company, mainly due to the participation of the largest shareholders, but faces a cautious market in relation to the purchase of shares, evaluates Waldir Morgado, a partner at Nexgen Capital.

the reinsurer fixed its issue price per share at BRL 1this Friday (2), issuing 1.2 billion shares — a capital increase of R$ 1.2 billion.

The number of new shares means an additional lot of more than 100% of the initial offering of 598 million shares, half of the limit of the foreseen additional.

The pricing brings a discount of 28.5% in the price of the assets in relation to the closing on Thursday (1), when it was worth R$ 1.40.

How are the IRB shares after the offer?

According to the broker Guidethe entry of these shares at R$ 1 leads to a relevant volume of sales, generating an oversold, or even a negative trend of market prices to adjust to the price of the new papers before the effective liquidation for investors, on the 05th and September 6th.

This morning, the IRB opened the auction floor, reaching a discount of 23%. At 12:10 pm, the company’s shares fell 10%, at R$ 1.26, still suffering from this selling pressure.

The brokerage says that, with the capitalization, the company will be able to adapt to the capital and provision requirements of the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep)but with a small margin for new investments.

“The challenge ahead for IRB is to balance the issue of claims ratio in the portfolio, which is currently very high, close to 100%”, analyzes Morgado, from Nexgen.

Finally, the expert assesses that, despite the confidence given to the company, the market awaits the first post- follow-on to then position itself in favor of the shares.

