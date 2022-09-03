What will Post Malone’s setlist look like? See what to expect from Rock in Rio’s only headliner rapper | Rock in Rio 2022

When Post Malone starts his show at Rock in Rio on September 3, a lot of people will be wondering “How does everyone know how to sing this guy’s songs?”.

He is the only hip hop name among the main attractions of Rock in Rio 2022 and this feat is due to a more melodic rap, mixed with rock and pop, with lyrics about relationships, fame and repression.

Post Malone sings this Saturday (3). See the full festival schedule.

See the possible setlist of the show below.

Post Malone at Rock in Rio Lisbon — Photo: Publicity/I Hate Flash

Post has something of Cry, the leader of Charlie Brown Jr who died in 2013. Their lyrics and speeches speak volumes about their inferiority complexes.

They still have in common the easy smile, the clothes three sizes up, the way they deal with critics, the good-natured badass way, the pose dropped on stage drinking hot beer and talking currants.

You know they ride in a limousine, but they’ve been on a train. But Post makes (and Chorão did) make a point of remembering that whenever he can.

On the stage of festivals like Lollapalooza Brasil 2019 and Rock in Rio Lisboa 2022, Post Malone doesn’t seem to care. He walks around the stage with a glass and a cigarette in one hand; on the other, of course, is the microphone.

In the Portuguese version of Rock in Rio, he sang 18 songs, interspersing the hits “Better Now” and “Circles” with the newest ones from the album “Twelve Carat Toothache”, such as “Reputation” and “I Like You” (see possible setlist at the end of the text).

The most intimate moment comes when the rapper sits on the stool and plays guitar on “Go Flex” and “Stay.” Rather, he doesn’t miss a chance to make a derogatory joke.

“If there’s someone who needs to pee, this is the time because it’s the most boring part of the show,” he said before starting.

Post Malone at the 2018 Super Bowl party in Minneapolis — Photo: Omar Vega/Invision/AP

The final stretch is killer with “Sunflower”, “Rockstar” and “Congratulations”. Malone even breaks the guitar he used on stage, fueling his rockstar fame in the most clichéd way possible.

Ironically, the force is also accompanied by motivational speech. “Don’t let anyone stop you from living your dreams or being who you are.”

Similar speeches were heard at Lollapalooza, in São Paulo, in 2019. At the premiere here, Post invited carioca MC Kevin O Chris, who sang “Vamos pra Gaiola” and “Ela é do tipo”. It is possible, then, that he or another funk singer appears at the Post show at Rock in Rio.

Post Malone sings during show at Lollapalooza 2019 — Photo: Fábio Tito/G1

A year earlier, at the American festival Coachella, Post Malone was cast on a smaller stage at the event, in a show seen by g1.

Each repressed line was celebrated by young people, mostly white, spilling more beer than at any other concert at the popular California festival.

“I’m too fat to be here doing this shit for you guys,” Post said, midway through the show.

“I’m very drunk,” he warned later. In the end, he complained about critics who once labeled him a “one-hit wonder” and that he chose hip-hop just because it’s “trendy”.

Journalists from the websites Pitchfork and All Music, from the magazines “NME” and “Rolling Stone” and from the newspaper “The Guardian” detonated: everything in Post would be forced beyond measure.

American rapper Post Malone performs at Coachella in 2018 — Photo: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Austin Richard Post took all 18 songs from his second album, “Beerbongs & Bentleys”, to the Billboard Hot 100, the top US chart. Beating the Beatles’ record, nine of his songs reached the top 20 at the same time last month.

The rapper (“I’m not a rapper, I’m an artist”, always corrects)… The artist wanted to be a country singer at age 10. He had a metal cover band in his teens and was a “Minecraft” youtuber before turning his gogó to hip hop.

In the same hoarse, tired voice, he announced orders for fried chicken at Chicken Express, a Texas fast-food chain. “I only worked there because I wanted to raise $800 to buy some Versace shoes,” she explained.

Austin was born in Syracuse, New York, and spent his childhood in Dallas. From there, he moved to Los Angeles, where he lived in a YouTubers house.

But where does the name Post Malone come from? The nickname came from a generator of rappers’ names. After creating his nickname, he teamed up with Los Angeles producers and recorded “White Iverson”, which was released on February 4, 2015.

Post drew attention for saying he was “the white version” of NBA star Allen Iverson. It won praise from Wiz Khalifa and went viral on SoundCloud. It was with this self-homage that he managed to share stages and songs with Justin Bieber (“Déjà Vu”) and Pharrell Williams (“Up There”).

Joe Perry, Steven Tyler and Post Malone together on stage at the 2018 VMAs — Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

From the time he spent his fingers on “Guitar Hero 2,” Post has maintained a relationship with rock music. The album “Hollywood’s Bleeding”, from 2019, has a slightly heavy electronic indie rock sound, Ozzy Osbourne participation and some arrangements that refer to the Strokes.

There’s even a rocker pose that doesn’t care about appearances. “On Halloween, fans dress like me. It’s easy: just dress like a homeless man.”

Bon Scott of AC/DC and Jim Morrison of The Doors are featured in “Rockstar”. Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe is one of the songwriters of “Over Now”.

There are also rocker covers already played by him. TMZ released videos of Post singing Elvis, drunk, in Nashville. Afterwards, he was seen playing guitar and yelling “Do n’t look back in anger”, in “Volta Oasis” mood. In 2020, he did a live playing just Nirvana.

Today, instead of “Guitar Hero”, he prefers “Call of Duty”. After all, he has a great collection of weapons: he keeps one under (!) every (!!) pillow of his bed. Are many. He even has a “super easy to use” one for his girlfriend Ashlen, who he’s lived with since before his fame.

When Rolling Stone magazine visited his home, it also found little glamour: the rooms were filled with crushed beer cans.

