The participation of women in Brazil’s list of billionaires remained stable compared to last year, at 19%. Today, billionaires occupy 58 positions in the ranking – a still small number, but relatively higher when compared to the list six years ago, when they were only 32.

Among the seven new members of Forbes’ list of billionaires, only one person is a woman: Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of Nubank.

This year’s list also left out Luiza Helena Trajano, a constant figure in this type of survey. The businesswoman ended up leaving the list for the same reason as many other billionaires: the devaluation of the Brazilian stock exchange.

Trajano, who has a good part of his fortune in Magazine Luiza shares (MGLU3), saw his fortune estimated at R$23.5 billion last year, drop to R$4.3 billion.

Among the ten richest women in Brazil are Vicky Safra, widow of Joseph Safra, and Leila Pereira, owner of Crefisa and president of Palmeiras.

Read too:

Who are the 10 richest women in Brazil?

1 – Vicky Safra

Fortune BRL 37.5 billion

Origin of equity: Banco Safra

two – Maria Helena Moraes Scripilliti

3 – Ana Lucia de Mattos Barretto Villela

Net worth: BRL 8.15 billion

Origin: Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)

4 – Dulce Pugliese by Godoy Bueno

Net worth: BRL 7.65 billion

Origin: Amil/Dasa (DASA3)

5 – Leila Mejdalani Pereira

Net worth: BRL 7.2 billion

Origin: Crefisa

6 – Lucia Borges Maggi

Net worth: BRL 7.1 billion

Origin: AMaggi

7 – Marli Maggi Pissollo

Net worth: BRL 7.1 billion

Origin: AMaggi

8 – Neide Helena de Moraes

9 – Camilla by Godoy Bueno Grossi

Net worth: BRL 5.3 billion

Origin: Dasa (DASA3)

10 – Maria Consuelo Leão Dias Branco

Net worth: BRL 5.2 billion

Origin: M.Dias Branco (MDIA3)

