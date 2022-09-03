The participation of women in Brazil’s list of billionaires remained stable compared to last year, at 19%. Today, billionaires occupy 58 positions in the ranking – a still small number, but relatively higher when compared to the list six years ago, when they were only 32.
Among the seven new members of Forbes’ list of billionaires, only one person is a woman: Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of Nubank.
This year’s list also left out Luiza Helena Trajano, a constant figure in this type of survey. The businesswoman ended up leaving the list for the same reason as many other billionaires: the devaluation of the Brazilian stock exchange.
Trajano, who has a good part of his fortune in Magazine Luiza shares (MGLU3), saw his fortune estimated at R$23.5 billion last year, drop to R$4.3 billion.
Among the ten richest women in Brazil are Vicky Safra, widow of Joseph Safra, and Leila Pereira, owner of Crefisa and president of Palmeiras.
Read too:
Who are the 10 richest women in Brazil?
1 – Vicky Safra
- Fortune BRL 37.5 billion
- Origin of equity: Banco Safra
two – Maria Helena Moraes Scripilliti
3 – Ana Lucia de Mattos Barretto Villela
- Net worth: BRL 8.15 billion
- Origin: Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)
4 – Dulce Pugliese by Godoy Bueno
- Net worth: BRL 7.65 billion
- Origin: Amil/Dasa (DASA3)
5 – Leila Mejdalani Pereira
- Net worth: BRL 7.2 billion
- Origin: Crefisa
6 – Lucia Borges Maggi
- Net worth: BRL 7.1 billion
- Origin: AMaggi
7 – Marli Maggi Pissollo
- Net worth: BRL 7.1 billion
- Origin: AMaggi
8 – Neide Helena de Moraes
9 – Camilla by Godoy Bueno Grossi
- Net worth: BRL 5.3 billion
- Origin: Dasa (DASA3)
10 – Maria Consuelo Leão Dias Branco
- Net worth: BRL 5.2 billion
- Origin: M.Dias Branco (MDIA3)
