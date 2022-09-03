Who is Arlindo Cruz’s son, appointed as Alessandra Negrini’s boyfriend – Famous



09/02/2022 12:44

The actress Alessandra Negrini55 years old, is living a new romance with the singer Arlindinhoof 30, according to information published by the newspaper Extra.

The romance between the two would have started after flirting and exchanging messages through social networks. Nonetheless, the two are choosing to keep their relationship private initially.

Despite the disguise, Alessandra Negrini and Arlindo Cruz’s son were seen together in some places in Rio de Janeiro, such as the samba circles of Beco do Rato and Bar Vaca Atolada, located in the center of the wonderful city. In addition, Arlindinho would also have visited the actress’s apartment in Gvea, in the South Zone.

But after all, who Arlindinho, the son of Arlindo Cruz?

Arlindo Neto, also known as Arlindinho, singer, songwriter and percussionist. Since childhood, he already played instruments, and at 13, he composed his first samba-enredo for a junior school in Rio de Janeiro.

In 2010, Arlindinho became the youngest samba-enredo composer at the Unio da Ilha do Governador samba school, achieving the title for five consecutive years in the modality in different associations.

Arlindinho son of Arlindo Cruz and former flag bearer Babi Cruz. He was married for four years to model Ayeska Massaiaand became father to Antonio, born in 2019. The couple recently signed a divorce, and he moved to an apartment facing the sea in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio.

On the social networks, the musician has more than half a million followersand besides sharing a little about his personal life, he divulges his musical works.

