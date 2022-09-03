Who is Fernando Grostein? Luciano Huck’s brother is a filmmaker and creator of the page Quebrando o Tabu – Emais

Fernando Grostein is a filmmaker and intends to release the documentary ‘Breaking Myths’ on September 13 on his YouTube channel. Photo: Iara Morselli/ ESTADÃO

the filmmaker Fernando Grosteinpresenter’s brother Luciano Hucktold the magazine Piauí last Thursday, 31, having been a victim of rape twice.

Fernando was raped at age 14 during a party, and at age 28, in an episode that, according to the report, he still doesn’t feel comfortable talking about.

In addition to the events, Grostein also told about the homophobia that he has faced since childhood and the countless violence he has had to face during his life due to the fact that he is homosexual.

page creator breaking the taboothe 41-year-old filmmaker collects documentaries and films that reflect his fight against the violence that affects the LGBT+ community.

Currently, Fernando lives in Californiaand says that he has received death threats for his political position since he launched the documentary of the same name on the page in 2011.

This month, the director is about to release breaking mythswhich, according to him, will bring stories about the filmmaker’s own personal life and also about the president’s attitudes Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Breaking the Taboo and Death Threats

Released 11 years ago, the documentary breaking the taboo became known for bringing up the theme of the fight against drugs. With testimonials from characters such as Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Drauzio Varella, Bill Clinton and Jimmy CarterGrostein decided to create a page of the same name in Facebook to help with dissemination.

Today with more than 20 million followers, if you add the numbers from Facebook, Instagram It’s from twitter, the page became a news portal with issues related to human rights. It was then that the director began to receive death threats, according to the report to the magazine.

In 2015, the Facebook page was hacked and an image of a skull and knife was published. Two years later, threats began to identify themselves after the video was released. Have you ever felt like an et?in which Grostein talked about being homosexual.

It was in 2018, the year of the last presidential elections, however, that the escalation reached its apex. “That’s when I received the following message via Facebook: I should stop talking about politics, otherwise my wake would have to be with the coffin sealed,” Fernando told Piauí.

The filmmaker then decided to move to California. “I thought I would fulfill a dream from my student days. Now, however, times are different, as there are many people exiled here because of the abuse they suffered for being gay,” he said.

Film direction and fight against homophobia

Fernando always brings the LGBT+ theme and social debates to the productions he directs. In addition to breaking the tabooGrostein has been responsible for productions such as incarcerateda film that showed the reality of the jailers and was also directed by Pedro Bial and Claudia Calabi.

The filmmaker even came to unite Noah Schnappthe Will of Stranger Thingsand the Brazilian actor and musician Your George in a production available at Netflix, abe. Released last year, the film was written by Grostein and also by the Palestinian screenwriters. Lameece Issaq and Jacob Kader.

The plot tells the story of a boy who cooks to unite his family, half Palestinian and half Israeli. abe was selected for several film festivals, including the sundance.

Fernando is married to the actor Fernando Siqueirawho also helped him direct breaking myths. The two met in 2016 and made the union official four years later in Los Angeles.

The director did a live on Instagram to celebrate the Sao Paulo’s LGBT+ Pride Parade in 2020, the year in which the celebrations were paralyzed by the covid-19 pandemic, and invited the family to talk about homophobia.

The filmmaker’s mother’s brother, Luciano Huck was one of the guests and even commented on the concern about what Fernando could face. “In the world we live in, you know that the life of the person you love a lot won’t be so peaceful”, said the presenter next to Angelicahis wife.

In this ocasion, Marta Grostein, mother of the two, also revealed to be afraid of what her son would go through. “I was afraid, but it was a fear of what you [Fernando] would pass. What made me distressed was because I had the fear of what you were going to suffer in life, of what was going to happen, of the difficulties that you were going to go through,” she lamented.

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise de Morais